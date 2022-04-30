Falcons select OL Justin Shaffer No. 190 overall in 2022 NFL Draft

The Falcons have added offensive lineman Justin Shaffer to their roster with the No. 190 selection of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Atlanta was in need of some reinforcements at guard specifically, and Shaffer provides that. Along with Chris Lindstrom and Jalen Mayfield, Shaffer will come in as a stout piece of depth.

Learn more about the new Falcons newest offensive lineman right here:

Height: 6'3

Weight: 314

School: Georgia

Honors: 2nd Team All-SEC, started 26 games at left guard and one at right guard in his career

Instant analysis: The Georgia product has played almost exclusively at left guard throughout his time in Athens. He carries his weight well within his frame, and plays with an aggression Arthur Smith would take notice of. He'll add good competition behind Mayfield who was the Falcons starting left guard throughout all of the 2021 season.

Shaffer made a significant jump in play his senior season, and if he stays healthy and develops quickly within Smith's scheme, it wouldn't be out of the question to think he'll push for a spot on the roster. The Falcons were in need of a tough lineman with a grizzle demeanor. Shaffer can be that. – Tori McElhaney

What's next: The Falcons have just one more pick scheduled in this NFL draft, at No. 213 overall. As we've said at other points on Day 3, these aren't need plays, though stacking the lines is always smart. Adding someone on the defensive interior could be beneficial. So could another receiver, even if it's a more developmental prospect or a flier with some flags. Punter is still a possibility, though it seems like the best options are already gone. – Scott Bair

Fun fact: Shaffer is a graduate of Cedar Grove High School in the Atlanta area, as is the Falcons third-round pick OLB DeAngelo Malone. In an interesting turn of events, they're actually first cousins and won a state championship together at Cedar Grove in 2016.

More about Justin: Shaffer played five seasons (2017-21) at the University of Georgia and appeared in 51 games (27 starts) for the Bulldogs. The 6-foot-4, 314-pound offensive lineman started all 15 games at left guard for Georgia as a fifth-year senior in 2021, earning second-team All-SEC honors for the national champions. Last season, Georgia's offense averaged 190.9 rushing yards per game.