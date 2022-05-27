Charles London talks Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, state of QB position post-Matt Ryan

On how Ridder is progressing through the playbook...

"He was well-coached in college at Cincinnati. They did a great job with him there. They have great coaches there. So, he came in prepared, and he understands what it means to be a pro. Being around Marcus has been great for him because Marcus is a true pro, a true vet so he sees how Marcus works and how Marcus studies and he's relaying those habits."

On Marcus Mariota's presence at the position...

"Marcus does have a lot of familiarity within the system from being with Coach (Arthur) Smith in Tennessee. He's got a little bit of a head start. But he's been great working with Desmond, working with Feleipe (Franks) about just some of the stuff he's learned over his career."

"He has been (a mentor). It's not his job but he's done it. That's just the type of guy Marcus is. He's a great teammate. He's willing to do whatever he can to help the team. Guys follow his lead."

On the pre-Draft comparison of Ridder to Mariota...

"They're both really athletic guys, can throw well on the run. They're both sharp, smart guys. There is a comparison there, and I thought that was funny that somebody did compare them before the draft."

On where the group currently stands, and where London wants them to go...