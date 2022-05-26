Falcons add veteran running back with Arthur Smith connection

Jeremy McNichols worked with Falcons coach in Tennessee

May 26, 2022 at 12:18 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

The Falcons are adding competition to their running back corps. Jeremy McNichols was signed to the roster, the team announced on Thursday morning, prior to an afternoon OTA session.

RELATED CONTENT:

The fourth-year veteran's a player Arthur Smith knows well from their time working together in Tennessee. The Falcons head coach was Titans offensive coordinator in 2020, when McNichols had 47 carries for 204 yards and a touchdown. He has also been an impactful receiver out of the backfield, with 40 catches for 295 yards and a touchdown over the last two seasons in Tennessee.

McNichols, a Boise State alum, was a Tampa Bay fifth-round pick in 2017. He ended up playing that season with San Francisco, the 2018 campaign in Indianapolis and 2020 in Jacksonville before joining the Titans.

Competition in the running back room will be fierce, without many openings available. Cordarrelle Patterson, Damien Williams and fullback Keith Smith are established veterans. Fifth-round draft pick Tyler Allgeier could make an immediate impact as well. The Falcons have McNichols, Qadree Ollison and Caleb Huntley in the mix.

Smith and staff will be charged with finding the right mix of talent to be effective in every scenario, with what could fierce competition for (possibly) one truly open spot.

af_22_podcast_final-whistle_logo_series-thumb__1x1_1

Falcons Final Whistle | A Postgame Podcast

Break down the hottest topics surrounding the Atlanta Falcons and how they can impact the team's success with Atlanta Falcons Insiders Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney and Kris Rhim. Like and subscribe to join us for the lively debate on Falcons Final Whistle.

Welcome to Falcons Final Whistle – an Atlanta Falcons football postgame podcast during the season that shifts gears in the offseason to answer a pressing question about the team's future each week through free agency, the NFL Draft and the offseason program.

iTunes Spotify

Related Content

news

'The perfect pro:' Grady Jarrett ready to lead Falcons into new era

Defensive tackle talks contract extension and setting new tone for team with something to prove

news

'They make you look good': Marcus Mariota on big-bodied receivers in Atlanta

The Falcons held their first open OTA practice on Thursday. We take a closer look at this new Atlanta team.

news

Falcons release 2019 NFL Draft pick in roster shuffle

Defensive lineman John Cominsky let go after three seasons in Atlanta

news

Falcons move Avery Williams to new position

After being drafted in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Williams played a primary role on special teams as a return specialist last season.

news

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder, Arnold Ebiketie, Troy Andersen, A.J. Terrell leading Falcons team strength

Rookie discussion dominates this Wednesday mailbag

news

Falcons sign two defenders to rookie deals

Atlanta officially adds Troy Andersen and DeAngelo Malone to the roster.

news

Arthur Smith discusses long-term vision, new objectives for Richie Grant

Falcons head coach believes 2020 second-round NFL Draft pick is ready to take next step

news

Roddy White on Drake London, Kyle Pitts and why NFL will be 'shocked' by 2022 Falcons

White thinks the Falcons will surprise the NFL again, by being a competitive and winning team throughout.

news

'Hopefully we have a shot at that guy': How the Falcons decided on Troy Andersen in the 2022 NFL Draft

On a cold day in Montana, Andersen blazed bright enough for the Falcons to see.

news

Kyle Pitts, A.J. Terrell named to PFF's top 25 under 25

Falcons tight end, top cornerback are talents team will build around

news

Bair Mail: On Marcus Mariota, Deion Jones, Ndamukong Suh, preseason playing time and more

Your questions get answers in this Monday mailbag

Top News

'The perfect pro:' Grady Jarrett ready to lead Falcons into new era

'They make you look good': Marcus Mariota on big-bodied receivers in Atlanta

Falcons release 2019 NFL Draft pick in roster shuffle

Falcons add veteran running back with Arthur Smith connection

Advertising