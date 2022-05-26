Falcons add veteran running back with Arthur Smith connection

The Falcons are adding competition to their running back corps. Jeremy McNichols was signed to the roster, the team announced on Thursday morning, prior to an afternoon OTA session.
The fourth-year veteran's a player Arthur Smith knows well from their time working together in Tennessee. The Falcons head coach was Titans offensive coordinator in 2020, when McNichols had 47 carries for 204 yards and a touchdown. He has also been an impactful receiver out of the backfield, with 40 catches for 295 yards and a touchdown over the last two seasons in Tennessee.
McNichols, a Boise State alum, was a Tampa Bay fifth-round pick in 2017. He ended up playing that season with San Francisco, the 2018 campaign in Indianapolis and 2020 in Jacksonville before joining the Titans.
Competition in the running back room will be fierce, without many openings available. Cordarrelle Patterson, Damien Williams and fullback Keith Smith are established veterans. Fifth-round draft pick Tyler Allgeier could make an immediate impact as well. The Falcons have McNichols, Qadree Ollison and Caleb Huntley in the mix.
Smith and staff will be charged with finding the right mix of talent to be effective in every scenario, with what could fierce competition for (possibly) one truly open spot.
