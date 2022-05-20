'Knowledge is power': How Arnold Ebiketie's study habits help maximize pass-rush prowess

That has been beneficial to a player relatively inexperienced playing football. He didn't start until his sophomore year in high school – soccer was the Cameroon native's first athletic passion – but worked tirelessly, mentally and physically, to improve his craft.

It helped him in college and Ebiketie believes it'll help him transition to the pros.

"I think it comes down to how I approach pass rushing, how I study my opponent and how I translate that knowledge onto the field," Ebiketie said. "I'm agile enough, versatile enough to do some different things. As long as I keep that mindset and study my opponent well, I think I should be fine moving forward."

The Falcons hope he'll transition well to the pros, and they can help the No. 38 overall pick develop into a dominant edge player over time. That's a process Ebiketie is excited to start, with the help of Falcons coaches and a method of study and technical refinement that has worked well to this point.

It's not just about studying opposing linemen and offensive schemes, either. Sometimes it's self-scouting. Other times it's about reviewing tape from the best in his field.