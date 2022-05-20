'Knowledge is power': How Arnold Ebiketie's study habits help maximize pass-rush prowess

Falcons second-round NFL Draft pick studies opponents, himself, top edge rushers to improve his craft

May 20, 2022 at 01:07 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Arnold Ebiketie's size and skill are clear for all to see on his college game tape. The edge rusher stands 6-foot-3 and 253 pounds, with big hands and a solid wingspan. He has the technical savvy to slip by blocks or power through them, using leverage effectively to reach the backfield.

Those traits aided his breakout 2021 campaign after transferring to Penn State, where he had 62 tackles, including 18 for a loss, 9.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. He had 52 pressures overall, per PFF, and a 22.8-percent pass-rush win rate, which was ninth best in the country.

RELATED CONTENT:

Numbers like that don't just come from physicality and technique alone.

Ebiketie works another angle pretty hard.

The man studies. A lot.

"Knowledge is power," Ebiketie said last week. "The more knowledge I'm able to gain the more effective I'll be on the field."

2022 rookies and vets work together at practice

The rookies and vets are out at Flowery Branch working together as a team for the first time.

Atlanta Falcons edge DeAngelo Malone #51 works out at Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 25

Atlanta Falcons edge DeAngelo Malone #51 works out at Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Seth Vernon #37 works out at Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 25

Atlanta Falcons punter Seth Vernon #37 works out at Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Workers prepare the field for practiceat Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 25

Workers prepare the field for practiceat Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski #53 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 25

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski #53 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Justin Shaffer #75 works out at Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 25

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Justin Shaffer #75 works out at Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 25

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 works out at Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 25

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 works out at Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 25

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87 works out at Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 25

Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87 works out at Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Overall view as Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith huddles after team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 25

Overall view as Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith huddles after team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Derrick Tangelo #99 works out at Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Derrick Tangelo #99 works out at Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 25

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive linebacker Kuony Deng #52 works out at Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 25

Atlanta Falcons offensive linebacker Kuony Deng #52 works out at Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 25

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timothy Horne #93 works out at Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timothy Horne #93 works out at Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen #44 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 25

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen #44 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Stanley Berryhill #16 works out at Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Stanley Berryhill #16 works out at Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 greets quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 25

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 greets quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Seth Vernon #37 works out at Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 25

Atlanta Falcons punter Seth Vernon #37 works out at Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 25

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timothy Horne #93 works out at Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timothy Horne #93 works out at Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 watches quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 25

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 watches quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 works out at Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 25

Atlanta Falcons offensive linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 works out at Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Dee Alford #37 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Dee Alford #37 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

That has been beneficial to a player relatively inexperienced playing football. He didn't start until his sophomore year in high school – soccer was the Cameroon native's first athletic passion – but worked tirelessly, mentally and physically, to improve his craft.

It helped him in college and Ebiketie believes it'll help him transition to the pros.

"I think it comes down to how I approach pass rushing, how I study my opponent and how I translate that knowledge onto the field," Ebiketie said. "I'm agile enough, versatile enough to do some different things. As long as I keep that mindset and study my opponent well, I think I should be fine moving forward."

The Falcons hope he'll transition well to the pros, and they can help the No. 38 overall pick develop into a dominant edge player over time. That's a process Ebiketie is excited to start, with the help of Falcons coaches and a method of study and technical refinement that has worked well to this point.

It's not just about studying opposing linemen and offensive schemes, either. Sometimes it's self-scouting. Other times it's about reviewing tape from the best in his field.

"I study Von Miller, TJ Watt, Nick Bosa, some of the guys who have been consistent over the years," Ebiketie said. "I study things they do and try to apply it to my own game. I'm really interested in the game. I'm just trying to get better."

There will be some adjustments to the pro game and the scheme he's joining. Ebiketie says he'll operate from a two-point stance far more than he was in college, and must learn how to take the right initial steps rushing the passer and how to defend the run well as a (mostly) stand-up edge player.

Ebiketie is confident he'll reach a place where he can be consistently impactful. He views consistency as the most important piece of the puzzle, separating top tier pass rushers from those who are merely talented.

Consistency and a willingness to learn. Dean Pees loves that in his players. That's what Ebiketie aims to give the defensive coordinator during the offseason program and training camp, never assuming that his lofty draft status guarantees him anything.

"I'm confident in my potential, and I know I'm going to put the work in," Ebiketie said. "I don't expect any handout. One of my coaches said you have to earn your keep so I'm going to come out here every day and try to earn my spot."

AF_2022_DM-1920x1080_web_v2

Interested in Falcons tickets?

Join us in 2022 for our biggest season yet! Find the best seats to watch the 2022 draft picks and your Dirty Birds in action!

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Falcons preseason kickoff vs. Lions locked in

Full preseason schedule now set with Lions, Jets, Jaguars

news

Bair Mail: On Deion Jones, Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder, Kaleb McGary and O-line battles

You questions get answers in this Thursday mailbag

news

Falcons must capitalize on extra home game during 2022 campaign

Atlanta will play ninth regular-season home game, with Chargers as 17th opponent on schedule

news

Falcons to conduct joint practices with Jaguars before preseason clash; kickoff date, time now set

The Falcons will host the Jaguars on Aug. 27 at 3 p.m.

news

Falcons will be tested playing NFC West, AFC North during 2022 schedule

Atlanta will face two tough divisions during upcoming campaign

news

'Wait 'till you see this guy': How the Falcons decided on Arnold Ebiketie in the 2022 NFL Draft

From Temple to Penn State now to the Falcons, the twitchy edge rusher caught Atlanta's attention at every stop.

news

Falcons sign veteran inside linebacker to one-year deal

Former Bears, Raiders LB Nick Kwiatkoski adds experience, depth to position group

news

McElhaney: What the Atlanta Falcons are doing for girls football is vital for the future of women in sports

Letting girls love the game of football will never be wrong. The girls flag football movement in Georgia proves that.

news

Why Tyler Allgeier sees opportunity in Falcons scheme

Outside getting lost at ATL airport, running back's NFL journey has been smooth sailing at the start

news

"A crooked mind": Desmond Ridder talks confidence, competition and (poker) chips

The rookie quarterback breaks down the second day of the Falcons rookie minicamp.

news

Falcons release 2019 draft pick, make other roster move

Atlanta parts ways with CB Kendall Sheffield and TE Ryan Becker.

Top News

Falcons preseason kickoff vs. Lions locked in

'Knowledge is power': How Arnold Ebiketie's study habits help maximize pass-rush prowess

Bair Mail: On Deion Jones, Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder, Kaleb McGary and O-line battles

Falcons must capitalize on extra home game during 2022 campaign

Advertising