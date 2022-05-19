Bair Mail: On Deion Jones, Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder, Kaleb McGary and O-line battles

The Falcons have had a busy couple of weeks. They executed what seems, at first glance, to be a sound NFL Draft strategy. They released their 2022 schedule. And then they conducted a rookie minicamp and continue to progress through the offseason program.

That's, you know, a lot for a short spring span.

It does provide, thankfully, plenty of Bair Mail fodder. There's plenty to discuss during this Thursday Bair Mail.

Damon E. Walker from Ellenwood, Ga.

Hello!! I have noticed that with the recent signing of Nick Kwiatkoski, the linebacker position is getting pretty deep. Considering the trend towards bigger linebackers from the Falcons thus far, is Deion Jones on the outside looking in now? With his current salary combined with the recent additions at his position, it sure looks like he's about to be traded. I don't know how releasing him would affect the cap, but either way it looks like we won't see Deion in a Falcons uniform this year. Your thoughts? Thanks for having me!

Bair: There's a healthy amount of competition at the linebacker spot, Damon, which is exactly what Arthur Smith wants in his position groups at this point of the Falcons transition period. They're trying to find short- and long-term solutions at the two inside linebacker spots, with several options to choose from. That includes Nick Kwiatkoski, Rashaan Evans, Mykal Walker and second-round pick Troy Andersen. That could comprise a solid two-deep right there, and it doesn't include Deion Jones.

That's why so many in the mailbag, and on social media, are asking about Jones' future with the club. His has a large 2022 salary, with a significant dead money hit if he's moved or cut, per OverTheCap.com. That's why it's so complicated to say if he could or should or will be moved. I would say this for certain: Jones is a talented player with a long track record of success. I think we can also admit he didn't have his best season in 2022, by his lofty standards.

Will he be moved? Never say never. It all depends on the value gained in return – that includes the future cap relief a trade could provide, with a post-June 1 designation – for Jones. The Falcons have been willing to trade major pieces, including Julio Jones and Matt Ryan, for compensation and desired cap relief. If that happens with Jones, the Falcons roster seems ready to absorb that loss. If he stays put, the Falcons gain a quality asset who could be a dominant defensive player at his best.