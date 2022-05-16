Falcons sign veteran inside linebacker to one-year deal

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons are adding depth and experience to their linebacker corps. Veteran Nick Kwiatkoski signed a one-year contract, the team announced on Monday, bringing in a solid tackler and tough interior presence.

He joins the Falcons entering his seventh season, after four years in Chicago and the last two in Las Vegas. Kwiatkoski (6-foot-4, 242 pounds) was a regular Raiders starter in 2020, though he dealt with a pectoral injury during the season. He ended up on IR with an ankle injury the year after that.

RELATED CONTENT:

The West Virginia product has been a solid reserve his entire career, filling in well whenever called to play extensive snaps. He's primarily an off-the-ball linebacker, though he can get after the passer a bit and is generally regarded as a good run defender.

His exact role with the Falcons hasn't yet been mapped out, though he'll join a position group with newcomer Rashaan Evans, third-year pro Mykal Walker and second-round NFL Draft pick Troy Andersen and second-year player Dorian Etheridge. Veteran Deion Jones is currently the group's headliner.