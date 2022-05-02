Wyche: What Falcons draft told us about Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith plan

Also, Smith likes bigger wide receivers. He'll tell you that, as will folks who've coached with him. London, at 6-4, 220-pounds, fits the prototype.

Now let's get to third-round pick, quarterback Desmond Ridder. He's going to be THE Falcons most talked about rookie all offseason because he plays the most important position on the field. He also plays a position that's up for grabs.

Veteran Marcus Mariota was signed to a two-year free agent deal to try and resurrect a career that saw him as a backup the better part of three years after starting in Tennessee, where Smith was on staff.

Mariota said that he has been promised nothing and is going to fight like hell to become a starter again. He also said he'd be a willing mentor, regardless, if he is the starter or doesn't earn the job.

After the career Ridder just had at Cincinnati, don't expect him to cede anything.

Both quarterbacks' strengths factor into the scheme Smith likes to run. That scheme could expand/shift because each quarterback (and current backup Feleipe Franks) is mobile, so a moving pocket can be utilized more (I will have more on this later).

Another draft pick's strengths are ideal for the run scheme Smith likes – tailback Tyler Allgeier. The 5-11, 220-pound Brigham Young standout is a one-cut-and-go runner with good vision and the ability to break initial contact. That's the type of tailback that fits the scheme.

The run scheme Atlanta executes often leaves the running back one-on-one with a defender just beyond the line of scrimmage. If a tackle is broken or a defender gets shook, then big gains come. It's what Allgeier did repeatedly in college and that is what the Falcons need from anyone not named Cordarrelle Patterson.

Speaking of Patterson, and Arthur Smith alluded to this, he might not have as big of a role as a running back and could be more of a receiver if personnel were to dictate as much.

If Allgeier can work his way onto the roster and into the rotation, Patterson can be used in ways that will still allow him to have the ball in his hands, without putting the pounding on his body that adversely affected him at the end of last season.

Back to the part about the offense being potentially more flexible because of the ability to move the pocket. With quarterbacks who can bootleg and sprint out in the run and pass games, the impetus for the offensive line to protect the passer in the pocket might not be as great.