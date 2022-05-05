Bair Mail: On Demond Ridder potential, Drake London fit, NFL Draft grades and surprises

And, we're back. This year's NFL Draft was a fun one. It was productive as heck for the Falcons, who have been lauded this week for their eight-man haul addressing several needs.

Needs are often associated with positions – the Falcons addressed roster weaknesses over the course of three days – but there's more to it than that. The Falcons also needed certain traits lacking at every spot, especially speed and athleticism. They got plenty of that. They also upped the toughness quotient and competitive drive on a team that will often be an underdog this season.

Those are all pluses. Now it's time for the coaches to develop these prospects into pros, and we'll be keeping a close eye on that as we move forward.

Before we focus on what's next, let's answer your questions about what happened in this edition of Bair Mail:

Dave White from Woodstock, Ga.

The Desmond Ridder selection at 74 will be seen in later years in the same light as the Seahawks getting Russell Wilson at 75. I believe Ridder will be our QB for years to come after sitting and learning this year. Hoping the 2 edge rushers are able to make a difference soon. I'll be interested to read your thoughts on Ridder and the other draft choices over the coming days.

Bair: Desmond Ridder was the second quarterback off the board after Kenny Pickett 54(!) picks earlier, creating great value for the Falcons at that spot. I'm not sure they were committed to the idea of taking a cornerback, but the delay in signal callers falling off the board allowed Terry Fontenot to bring the Cincinnati alum in without the pressure of being a top pick.

If he works out, jackpot. If he doesn't, it isn't a huge loss. Third round picks don't pan out all the time. And, as Steve Wyche and Tori McElhaney pointed out in the Falcons Final Whistle podcast, Ridder can be used as a trade asset if Marcus Mariota balls out and establishes himself as the Falcons starter for seasons to come.

But, I digress. Back to your optimism about Ridder being the team's quarterback of the future. We obviously don't know how that will turn out, but I love his confidence and moxie and arm strength. I could throw charts and graphs at you showing he's more accurate than analysts claim, but I'll stick to my favorite stat: 44-6. That was his record with the Bearcats. He never lost a game at home. The Falcons needs guys who know how to win. That carries players through rough patches.