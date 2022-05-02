'I'll play wherever': Troy Andersen on Cordarrelle Patterson comparison, playing multiple roles

Andersen said that while he was happy to switch positions consistently in college, he often wondered whether he was good enough at one to play in the NFL. After focusing solely on linebacker for his final college season, he realized that his dream of playing on Sundays could become a reality.

"It's what every little boy dreams of," Andersen said. "I can't believe it right now. I'm ecstatic."

While Andersen shined at linebacker in his final season, and the Falcons drafted him to play the position, he is not closing the door on filling other roles, if needed.

"I mean, I'll do whatever the coaches want me to do. I'll play wherever," Andersen said while laughing. "... I think I'm a smart player. I think I play extremely hard. And I'm tough. Those are the kind of the three things that you have to have to play linebacker. If you're not smart, if you're not tough, [don't] play hard; there's no room for you on the field."

Andersen, who won state championships in three different sports in high school and many awards throughout college, says he hopes to bring that winning culture to Atlanta.