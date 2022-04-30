Bair: How Falcons draft strategy produced intriguing Day 2 haul

Head coach Arthur Smith has talked a ton about assembling a team known for toughness and physicality, a group that never backs down from a fight. That's what the Falcons are focused on getting in younger players tied to them for a longer term. They covet those players, and those are the types of players they're acquiring.

"If you're going to say that stuff [about toughness and physicality] and then you don't go get those guys, you're just a hypocrite," Smith said. "If you want a fast team, go get some fast players. If you want a tough team, go get some tough players. You can push and enhance and develop, but it has been my experience that, if you don't have a strategy, you're just fluff.

"There's certainly a theme to the players we drafted. We felt good about it whether they were offensive or defensive players. It really worked out well. … If you're going to sit here and say you're going to be a tough team, go get tough players. It's as simple as that."

There was as much made during the pre-draft process about having five picks in the top 82 as the No. 8 overall pick. This was their chance to acquire a lot of young talent all at once. It was time to get paid for the Julio Jones and Matt Ryan trades.

I'm sure someone will call me a spin doctor cause I'm writing this for a team site, but I really like their haul to this point. I would say the same thing for an independent outlet, even though I didn't think they should acquire a quarterback in this draft and then they did. They added an intriguing talent at a good spot, and matched talent well with team needs at every turn.

It was clear Fontenot and Smith were thrilled with the haul from these first five selections, both in words and tone. There's another day and three more picks left, but a class highlighted by Drake London and fortified well on Day 2 has promise. At this stage, that's all the praise you can give. With the Falcons working to enhance their talent level, that's all you can hope for while restocking the depth chart.