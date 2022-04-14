Rashaan Evans discusses growing up 'a country boy,' chasing horses and why Falcons were a perfect fit

I'll just get out of the way here and let him tell the story.

"We had a horse, and my brother was running track at the time and, for some reason he was outside, and I saw him chasing a horse. For me, I thought it was kinda bizarre. I asked, 'why would you be chasing a horse, who at any point might kick you and kill you?' That's how powerful those types of animals are.

"But, being my crazy self, I took it as a challenge. I thought I could do it, for sure. I did it. The first try I didn't get it. My brother had done it multiple times and he actually caught a horse. I started trying it and eventually I was able to do it. I started using it in my workout regimens.

"That was the type of thing I would do in the offseason during college. Now I haven't had opportunity to do it lately because, when you sign that NFL contract, you can only do certain things. I gotta make sure I stay healthy enough to play a full season. I had a crazy young lifestyle as far as doing things like that, always trying to get better."

You need some wide-open space to do something like that. The Evans family had acres of it, with fields and woods in the surrounding area to roam. Evans loved living in such an environment, which he credits for helping shape the player and person he is today.

"I'm a country boy," Evans said. "I grew up in the country in Auburn, Ala. We grew crops and we had animals. I definitely had an outside lifestyle. I never was really inside, and I never like it much. From that alone, me being from the country made me to the player I am today as far as work ethic. Everything we did was outside, and there was always work to be done.