Eight at No. 8: The case for Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton 

Why the Falcons should take Hamilton

On sheer talent alone, Hamilton is considered the best player in this draft. There has been concern about his 40-yard-dash time, which was a 4.59 at the NFL Combine. That time was slower than most of the top safeties but not incredibly concerning. However, he reportedly ran in the 4.7's at his pro day, quick for a 6-foot-7 edge like Travon Walker but not for a potential future superstar safety.

The thing about 40-yard-dashes, though, is they don't always translate to the field. Whatever Hamilton's 40 is, it was good enough for him to track a pass sideline to sideline for one of two interceptions against Florida State in September last season. His speed did not hinder him from being one of the best defensive players in college football, so while a 40 time can be concerning, his game film tells the story.

Future NFL superstars have struggled in the 40-yard-dash before, like Terrell Suggs, who ran an underwhelming 4.84, and the Ravens still selected him tenth overall. Suggs would make seven Pro Bowls and win the NFL's defensive player of the year award in 2011.

At a time when offenses are getting increasingly more dynamic, and safeties are being challenged with being elite in multiple roles on defense, Hamilton has the size and skill to be a game-changer in an NFL secondary.

Counter punch: Why the Falcons should pass on Hamilton

Safeties are not valued as highly as other positions on the field like edge rusher, offensive lineman, and of course, quarterback. Sean Taylor and Eric Berry are the only safeties since 1991 to be drafted in the top five. The last safety drafted in the first round was Darnell Savage by Green Bay in 2019.

That is the challenge with selecting Hamilton. His position is not believed to be one that can change a team's fortunes quickly as others can. Combine those concerns with Hamilton's poor 40-yard-dash performance, and it would make sense for the Falcons to look elsewhere at eight.