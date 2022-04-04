Report: Falcons to sign veteran linebacker Rashaan Evans

The Falcons are reportedly adding a veteran presence to their interior defense.
Rashaan Evans is set to sign a one-year deal with the team, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday evening, citing Evans' agents as his sources.
The University of Alabama product played four seasons in Tennessee, including his first three with now Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and his first two with now Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees. He's an off-the-ball linebacker who had 57 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 2021. He had a career-high 111 tackles in 2019. He has significant experience playing middle linebacker, but has played a good amount of weakside linebacker in his time.
The Falcons have added talent to a position group that lost Foye Ouokun, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars early in free agency. They also have Deion Jones and Mykal Walker as options for two interior linebacker spots.