Report: Falcons to sign veteran linebacker Rashaan Evans

The University of Alabama product played four seasons in Tennessee, including his first three with now Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and his first two with now Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees. He's an off-the-ball linebacker who had 57 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 2021. He had a career-high 111 tackles in 2019. He has significant experience playing middle linebacker, but has played a good amount of weakside linebacker in his time.