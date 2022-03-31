'AJ Terrell is one of my guys': Casey Hayward talks linking up with Terrell in Falcons secondary 

When thinking of the impact Casey Hayward's signing has on the Falcons secondary, think of this pairing with AJ Terrell as the prime candidates of any political campaign: Terrell/Hayward '22. That's kind of how Hayward views it, anyway.

The two Georgia natives will unite in the Falcons secondary in 2022. They have the same agent, so they know each other well and have for a couple years now. As teammates, the hope is that they could form something special. Really special.

Hayward said on Thursday in his introductory press conference that he actually watched a bit of Terrell's film last year when he was with the Raiders. Hayward went on to say that by seeing Terrell in Dean Pees' scheme last year, it made him feel as though it would be a system he fits well in, too.

And playing with Terrell as his running mate? That's something Hayward is very much on board with.