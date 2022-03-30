'Wild tasmanian devil' Damien Williams excited to play with Marcus Mariota, Falcons offense

Those numbers will likely be higher next season because of quarterback Marcus Mariota's dual-threat ability. Williams has played with Patrick Mahomes, Ryan Tannehill, Justin Fields, and many others. Still, he says he's never played with a guy as dynamic running and throwing the football as Mariota is since he was in college.

And he thinks that Mariota potentially becoming a starter in the NFL for the first time since being benched in 2019 will fuel him in 2022.

"He's motivated. He wants to win," Williams, 28, said. "And there's something about those guys where you've been the starter [and] you had it taken away from you, so you know both sides. I feel like he's gonna come with a little different grind to him, a little more grit to him, and those kind of guys you want [that have] something to 'em. And I feel like he wanna prove the world something."

Williams has his own things to prove on the field, too, but for now, he just has one message for Atlanta.