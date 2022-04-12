Eight at No. 8: Could Malik Willis be the Falcons future franchise quarterback?

Editor's Note: The "Eight at No. 8" series is an installment of eight separate stories evaluating eight different prospects the Falcons could take with the No. 8 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft. With holes to fill, there are a number of directions Atlanta could go with its first-round pick. Over the course of the next few weeks, we'll take a look at eight players who could fit in the 2022 Falcons roster and beyond.

Alabama football coach Bear Bryant has been credited with creating the famous proverb: defense wins championships. It is a clichè still used today, and while it may have been true for a some time, with the way offenses have evolved in football, the old adage isn't as true as it once was. Speedy receivers, dynamic tight ends, and quarterbacks with rocket arms who can run and juke like receivers and running backs make playing defense and limiting scoring as challenging as it's ever been.

RELATED CONTENT:

So NFL franchises are going all-in on securing superstar quarterbacks, and after trading Matt Ryan, the Falcons are looking to find their next signal-caller of the future. And in this draft, one quarterback has been linked to the Falcons more than others: Malik Willis.

Not only did Willis have an impressive senior season passing for 2857 yards and 27 touchdowns and rushing for 878 yards and 13 touchdowns, but he is an Atlanta native who went to Roswell High School and grew up tailgating Falcons games.

It almost sounds like a perfect match, but it isn't that simple.