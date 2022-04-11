Wyche: Why edge rusher could be Falcons focus in NFL Draft's first round

Let's also put our GM caps on. The economics of getting a pass rusher on a rookie contract for four years – if you hit, you're likely re-upping before that fifth-year option first-rounders have – gives the Falcons some cost certainty to fortify the roster with some of the free-agent money that's finally available next year.

As mentioned, edge rushers aren't the only ones who affect the passing game.

Cornerbacks do too, and there could be some potential studs like Cincinnati's Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, LSU's Derek Stingley, Clemson's Andrew Booth and Washington's Trent McDuffie when Atlanta selects in the first round.

However, and this is with the GM hat on again, A.J. Terrell, one of the best at his position in the NFL, is already in place. Veteran Casey Hayward was signed in free agency.

A young corner could learn from both, and you can never have enough ball hawks. With the No. 8 pick, is a corner more valuable to a team than a player who can pressure the quarterback? Maybe. And, remember, guys like Hendrickson, Crosby and Ngakoue weren't first rounders.

Also remember where the top-end strength lies in the 2022 draft, though – edge defenders.

If quarterbacks in the NFL have time, they're going to beat a good DB nine times out of 10. It's why teams like the Rams, 49ers, Bengals, Buccaneers, Chargers, and other top teams, despite having good players in their secondaries, have invested in passing-game disruptors.

The Falcons also need game-breaking wideouts. Remember, Fontenot and Smith have said for more than a year that they want to build the roster so that, by the time they secure their long-term quarterback, they want pieces in place.

Ohio State's Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, USC's Drake London, Arkansas' Treylon Burks and Western Michigan's Skyy Moore are wideouts that could develop into go-to threats.

Look what has happened this offseason, though. Many of the top wideouts who were either traded, re-signed to big deals, or moved via free agency. Another note: Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs, Christian Kirk, Allen Robinson, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Chris Godwin weren't first-round picks.

That's not to say that drafting a great talent at wide receiver in the first round should be avoided. Former Falcons wideouts Roddy White and Julio Jones proved the worthiness of first-round wide receivers.

Many great receivers were selected in the first round. A quick look, though, will tell you that many were selected when a quarterback was in place – even when it's a young quarterback like Joe Burrow (2020) in Cincinnati, who was gifted Ja'Marr Chase in the first round a year after he was drafted.

As I have said before, after covering the NFL for close to two decades, teams that select in the top half of the draft, pick for need or quarterbacks. That best-player-available stuff kicks in at some point, but always not early.

The Falcons need a lot, so they theoretically can't go wrong.

Look at the better teams in the NFL though. As explosive as they might be offensively, they affect the passer. The Rams, Bengals, Packers, Bucs, Niners, Bills, Steelers and others have pass rushers who lead to offenses shifting protections toward them or occupying much of that week's game planning.