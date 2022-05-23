Kyle Pitts, A.J. Terrell named to PFF's top 25 under 25

Falcons tight end, top cornerback are talents team will build around

May 23, 2022 at 02:25 PM
The Falcons have some top young talent on their roster. While they need more of it to usher in a period of sustained success, they already have a few guys worthy of building a team around.

Most notable among them: A.J. Terrell. and Kyle Pitts.

The teams first-round NFL draft picks from 2020 and '21, respectively, have lived up to lofty draft status with excellent play and room to develop into one of the elites at their position.

These guys were honored for breakout seasons, with Pitts named to the Pro Bowl and Terrell as a second-team All-Pro.

So it's really no shock that Terrell and Pitts would be on Pro Football Focus’ list of top 25 players under 25.

Looking back at AJ Terrell's breakout 2021 season

AJ Terrell showed out during the 2021 season, and we were there to capture every moment.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 intercepts the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 intercepts the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday, January 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday, January 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 walks on the field for warmups prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 walks on the field for warmups prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 looks on during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 looks on during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

A.J. Terrell/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
The halo board shows Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 36

The halo board shows Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

A.J. Terrell/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 blocks the pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 blocks the pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 runs out before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 runs out before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

A.J. Terrell/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 runs out before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 runs out before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

A.J. Terrell/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 breaks up a pass during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 7, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Gallego/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 breaks up a pass during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 7, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Gallego/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Gallego/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 signs his jersey post game after defeating the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021.(Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 signs his jersey post game after defeating the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021.(Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Trotman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 and cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 arrives to travel to the Miami Dolphins game at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 36

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 and cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 arrives to travel to the Miami Dolphins game at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Calvin Ridley, A.J. Terrell/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday November 13, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday November 13, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 arrives before the game against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 arrives before the game against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Dakota Williams/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 stretches before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 stretches before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 takes the field prior to a game against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 takes the field prior to a game against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 tackle Leonard Fournette against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5th, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 36

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 tackle Leonard Fournette against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5th, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 celebrates after an interception during the second half against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 celebrates after an interception during the second half against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 lines up during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 lines up during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 and cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 are seen on the sideline prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 36

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 and cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 are seen on the sideline prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 runs out before the game against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 runs out before the game against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Dakota Williams/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 and cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 are seen on the sideline prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 36

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 and cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 are seen on the sideline prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 9, 2021. (Photo by Erik Harris/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 9, 2021. (Photo by Erik Harris/Atlanta Falcons)

Erik Harris/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday December 18, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday December 18, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 covers a receiver against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. on December 12, 2021. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 covers a receiver against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. on December 12, 2021. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 faces off against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 faces off against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 celebrates his interception against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 celebrates his interception against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Dakota Williams/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 makes a tackle during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday, January 2, 2022. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 makes a tackle during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday, January 2, 2022. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Atlanta Falcons)

Bryan Bennett/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 arrives prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday, January 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 arrives prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday, January 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 and safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 are seen on the sideline prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 and safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 are seen on the sideline prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 walks out before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 walks out before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Terrell came in at No. 9. This is what PFF had to say about the Falcons' shutdown cornerback:

"Terrell earned the highest coverage grade of any cornerback in the NFL last season (90.1). He allowed just 29 catches for 200 yards all year and surrendered a league-low 47.5 passer rating into his coverage. His massive leap in production in just his second NFL season at such a difficult position moves him into the top 10 of this list."

Rookie Year in Review: Kyle Pitts' 2021 Season

Kyle Pitts broke records during his rookie year, so we're breaking out our favorite photos.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs down field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs down field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 walks back from warm ups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 walks back from warm ups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 walks out of the locker room before the Falcon's pre-season game against the Tennessee Titans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 13, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 walks out of the locker room before the Falcon's pre-season game against the Tennessee Titans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 13, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, August 29, 2021. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, August 29, 2021. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 arrives before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 arrives before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 high fives a fan after the Falcon's second pre-season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Saturday, August 21, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 high fives a fan after the Falcon's second pre-season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Saturday, August 21, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after a catch during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendleton/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after a catch during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendleton/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 takes the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 takes the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 makes a catch against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 makes a catch against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday September 25, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday September 25, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 takes the field for the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 takes the field for the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs out before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs out before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 in action against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26th, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 in action against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26th, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 attempts to catch a pass during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 attempts to catch a pass during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 arrives to travel to the Miami Dolphins game at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 arrives to travel to the Miami Dolphins game at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 poses with Miami Dolphins defensive end Christian Wilkins #94, nose tackle Raekwon Davis #98, and free safety Jevon Holland #8 after their game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 poses with Miami Dolphins defensive end Christian Wilkins #94, nose tackle Raekwon Davis #98, and free safety Jevon Holland #8 after their game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 walks out before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 walks out before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates with tight end Lee Smith #85 after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates with tight end Lee Smith #85 after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a long pass during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a long pass during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 attempts to catch a pass during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 attempts to catch a pass during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 attempts to catch a pass during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 attempts to catch a pass during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday November 13, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday November 13, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 takes the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 takes the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs down field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs down field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 poses for a photo after the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 poses for a photo after the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, November 14, 2021. (Photo by Ben Ludeman/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, November 14, 2021. (Photo by Ben Ludeman/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to a game against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to a game against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a pass during the game against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a pass during the game against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to a game against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to a game against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 reacts after a long reception during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 reacts after a long reception during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons prepare to take the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 47

The Atlanta Falcons prepare to take the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a pass during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a pass during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up before facing the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up before facing the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 arrives prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday, January 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 arrives prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday, January 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday, January 2, 2022. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday, January 2, 2022. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight ends pose after their game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight ends pose after their game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday January 1, 2022. (Photo by Austin Hittel/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday January 1, 2022. (Photo by Austin Hittel/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 is seen prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 is seen prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates after making a catch against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates after making a catch against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 and tight end Hayden Hurst #81 share a moment together during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 and tight end Hayden Hurst #81 share a moment together during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 walks out before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 walks out before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 makes a catch against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 makes a catch against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Pitts showed up later, at No. 24. Given he's just 21 years old, he should be on this list year after year and likely in a more prominent position if Falcons coach Arthur Smith is right by saying Pitts was 'just scratching the surface' of how good he can be.

Here's what PFF said about Pitts:

"It felt like Pitts' rookie season wasn't talked about nearly enough. He recorded 1,026 receiving yards on 68 catches from 110 targets, and it's as if no one was impressed. His lack of touchdowns (just one on the year) probably played a part, but he was one of only two rookie tight ends in NFL history to surpass 1,000 receiving yards. No more Matt Ryan in Atlanta might get in the way of some inevitable monster stats from Pitts early on in his NFL career, but this is still one of the best young players at any position."

