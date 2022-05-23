Kyle Pitts, A.J. Terrell named to PFF's top 25 under 25

The Falcons have some top young talent on their roster. While they need more of it to usher in a period of sustained success, they already have a few guys worthy of building a team around.
Most notable among them: A.J. Terrell. and Kyle Pitts.
The teams first-round NFL draft picks from 2020 and '21, respectively, have lived up to lofty draft status with excellent play and room to develop into one of the elites at their position.
These guys were honored for breakout seasons, with Pitts named to the Pro Bowl and Terrell as a second-team All-Pro.
So it's really no shock that Terrell and Pitts would be on Pro Football Focus’ list of top 25 players under 25.
Terrell came in at No. 9. This is what PFF had to say about the Falcons' shutdown cornerback:
"Terrell earned the highest coverage grade of any cornerback in the NFL last season (90.1). He allowed just 29 catches for 200 yards all year and surrendered a league-low 47.5 passer rating into his coverage. His massive leap in production in just his second NFL season at such a difficult position moves him into the top 10 of this list."
Pitts showed up later, at No. 24. Given he's just 21 years old, he should be on this list year after year and likely in a more prominent position if Falcons coach Arthur Smith is right by saying Pitts was 'just scratching the surface' of how good he can be.
Here's what PFF said about Pitts:
"It felt like Pitts' rookie season wasn't talked about nearly enough. He recorded 1,026 receiving yards on 68 catches from 110 targets, and it's as if no one was impressed. His lack of touchdowns (just one on the year) probably played a part, but he was one of only two rookie tight ends in NFL history to surpass 1,000 receiving yards. No more Matt Ryan in Atlanta might get in the way of some inevitable monster stats from Pitts early on in his NFL career, but this is still one of the best young players at any position."
