Arthur Smith discusses long-term vision, new objectives for Richie Grant

Falcons head coach believes 2020 second-round NFL Draft pick is ready to take next step

May 25, 2022 at 12:27 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Sky-high expectations don't fall for NFL Draft picks taken after the first round. Instant impacts are also assumed from second rounders, especially those off the board early on Day 2.

Count Richie Grant in that group. The versatile safety was well regarded coming out of Central Florida, certainly someone worthy of the Falcons' No. 40 overall selection last year.

RELATED CONTENT:

Outside perception, fair or unfair, is that he should step right in, take a veteran's job and play every single defensive snap.

That didn't happen, but that doesn't mean he underwhelmed. It doesn't mean he struggled unexpectedly or didn't deserve his draft slot.

Grant's rookie season fell roughly in line with the Falcons internal expectations.

Head coach Arthur Smith talks a ton, especially during the offseason and training camp, about a Falcons' "long-term vision" for a player. That's code for a development plan to maximize NFL potential without overwhelming a prospect or putting him in position to struggle. Smith is a huge believer in creating one for every player, especially younger talents just coming into the league.

We had a pre-draft conversation about long-term visions for his players, how they're executed and how they rarely match with fan expectations. He used Grant as an example of that. He didn't disappoint the team in 2021. He was committed to his craft. He grew and developed as a rookie, and now it's time to take things up a notch.

These development plans don't exist in a vacuum, susceptible to outside variables like injuries to the player, or within his position group, or the grade of his learning curve.

grant

Jalen Mayfield's an example of that, as the third-round guard was forced into early duty by injuries and a lack of veteran depth at the left guard spot.

But, if all goes well, it's possible to bring someone along at the proper pace. Sometimes that doesn't pan out. While he had to spend significant time as a bigger slot corner, Grant grew and evolved during his rookie year.

"We knew that, in Year 1, he would be in a new scheme that was completely different than what he did at Central Florida," Smith said. "We had two veterans in here for the short term – Erik Harris is back, and Duron Harmon did a terrific job for us – but Richie still had an impact even though he wasn't an every-down safety. If one of those guys got hurt and he had to go – Jaylinn Hawkins also had good development – but Richie was a big contributor last year. He got his feet wet. He helped on fourth down. He played over 600 snaps for us."

Grant was a major contributor on special teams, featured on most every return, block and coverage unit. He was a reserve safety, often an option behind a more-seasoned Hawkins, and stepped in at times playing in the slot due to issues there following Isaiah Oliver's injury.

The Falcons were deep enough at safety that Grant wasn't forced to perfect the scheme by the end of training camp and then get thrust into action. His development was a slow burn, which raised eyebrows from some fans and put him somewhat under the media microscope. He was always candid and forthright in his self-assessments, though Grant’s outlook was always brimming with optimism.

That matches how the team feels about him. Expectations have evolved as he enters his second offseason program, with OTAs starting this week.

"This year the objective for Richie – now, he has to go earn it – is to be an every-down starter at safety," Smith said. "That doesn't mean he had a bad rookie year. Richie had an impact and he helped us. He developed the right way. That was part of the strategy last year when we took him. We didn't envision him as a Day 1 starter. We envisioned him to become a starter and an impact player.

"That's just a small example of a guy we took where we had a short-term plan, there were no injuries that expedited the process, and a longer-term plan that continues heading into his second year."

AF_2022_DM-1920x1080_web_v2

Interested in Falcons tickets?

Join us in 2022 for our biggest season yet! Find the best seats to watch the 2022 draft picks and your Dirty Birds in action!

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Roddy White on Drake London, Kyle Pitts and why NFL will be 'shocked' by 2022 Falcons

White thinks the Falcons will surprise the NFL again, by being a competitive and winning team throughout.

news

'Hopefully we have a shot at that guy': How the Falcons decided on Troy Andersen in the 2022 NFL Draft

On a cold day in Montana, Andersen blazed bright enough for the Falcons to see.

news

Kyle Pitts, A.J. Terrell named to PFF's top 25 under 25

Falcons tight end, top cornerback are talents team will build around

news

Bair Mail: On Marcus Mariota, Deion Jones, Ndamukong Suh, preseason playing time and more

Your questions get answers in this Monday mailbag

news

Falcons preseason kickoff vs. Lions locked in

Full preseason schedule now set with Lions, Jets, Jaguars

news

'Knowledge is power': How Arnold Ebiketie's study habits help maximize pass-rush prowess

Falcons second-round NFL Draft pick studies opponents, himself, top edge rushers to improve his craft

news

Bair Mail: On Deion Jones, Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder, Kaleb McGary and O-line battles

You questions get answers in this Thursday mailbag

news

Falcons must capitalize on extra home game during 2022 campaign

Atlanta will play ninth regular-season home game, with Chargers as 17th opponent on schedule

news

Falcons to conduct joint practices with Jaguars before preseason clash; kickoff date, time now set

The Falcons will host the Jaguars on Aug. 27 at 3 p.m.

news

Falcons will be tested playing NFC West, AFC North during 2022 schedule

Atlanta will face two tough divisions during upcoming campaign

news

'Wait 'till you see this guy': How the Falcons decided on Arnold Ebiketie in the 2022 NFL Draft

From Temple to Penn State now to the Falcons, the twitchy edge rusher caught Atlanta's attention at every stop.

Top News

Arthur Smith discusses long-term vision, new objectives for Richie Grant

Roddy White on Drake London, Kyle Pitts and why NFL will be 'shocked' by 2022 Falcons

Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder and what to expect from OTAs | Falcons Final Whistle

Kyle Pitts, A.J. Terrell named to PFF's top 25 under 25

Advertising