Arthur Smith discusses long-term vision, new objectives for Richie Grant

Grant was a major contributor on special teams, featured on most every return, block and coverage unit. He was a reserve safety, often an option behind a more-seasoned Hawkins, and stepped in at times playing in the slot due to issues there following Isaiah Oliver's injury.

The Falcons were deep enough at safety that Grant wasn't forced to perfect the scheme by the end of training camp and then get thrust into action. His development was a slow burn, which raised eyebrows from some fans and put him somewhat under the media microscope. He was always candid and forthright in his self-assessments, though Grant’s outlook was always brimming with optimism.

That matches how the team feels about him. Expectations have evolved as he enters his second offseason program, with OTAs starting this week.

"This year the objective for Richie – now, he has to go earn it – is to be an every-down starter at safety," Smith said. "That doesn't mean he had a bad rookie year. Richie had an impact and he helped us. He developed the right way. That was part of the strategy last year when we took him. We didn't envision him as a Day 1 starter. We envisioned him to become a starter and an impact player.