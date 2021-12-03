'Patience and faith:' Richie Grant discusses how he has progressed through rookie year

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Richie Grant's early-season snaps were primarily spent on special teams. The safety didn't play much defense, if any, in the first third of the season, with many asking why the No. 40 overall NFL draft pick couldn't get into the defensive backfield.

He faced questions about that at several turns, about learning the scheme and his role in it. His second-round draft status certainly played a part in that, carrying high expectations into the campaign despite the presence of veterans Erik Harris and Daron Harmon.

Falcons coaches, especially Arthur Smith, reiterated time and again that the Falcons had a development plan and long-term vision for Grant and they were going to stick with it. There was no need to rush or insert the Central Florida product before he was ready, not with two veterans and second-year pro Jaylinn Hawkins in the fray.

Then he started seeing time as a big nickel back, using his size and physicality to combat certain matchups in the slot. He played 17 snaps there against the New York Jets, then 52 more against the Miami Dolphins. Then after a couple special-teams focused games, he was a rotating option at that spot the past three weeks. All told, he has 24 tackles, a forced fumble and pass defense, while allowing 11 catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns on 13 targets, per Pro Football Focus stats.

It must also be noted that he has been a quality special teams player this whole time, though that won't satiate those looking for more from a high pick.