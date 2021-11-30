30 years later, 'The Rudest Team' has no regrets

The night before the group gathered in the Falcons Locker room, they were in attendance as the Falcons took on the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons lost that game, 19-12, and Glanville left feeling unsatisfied. Not because of the Falcons' loss, but because of the way the teams played.

The Panthers had three drives of at least 15 plays, with only one ending in a touchdown; a far cry from Glanville's famous Red Gun offense that featured no routes shorter than 22 yards and was predicated on the deep ball. He despises long, meticulous drives so much that he famously said he would rather "take a stick in the eye" than watch Bill Walsh's famous West Coast offense that focused on short routes before taking the deep shot.

"These two [Glanville points to Miller and Haynes], I give them one play – we gotta have a score," Glanville said as the room erupted into laughter. "I watch these four or five-yard plays – and they know – if we wanted four or five yards, we're gonna turn around and hand it to [Falcons running back] Mike Rozier, we're not going to go through all this pass protection, make all these freakin' calls."

The defensive side of the ball had its own unique moniker, too, dubbed the "Black Wave."

Led by Deion Sanders and Tuggle, the Falcons defense was known for having all 11 players in on each tackle, blitzing on almost every down, and for pitching the ball to teammates on turnovers to score a touchdown no matter the circumstance.

Against the Saints in the 1991 NFC wild card round, the Falcons had the game wrapped up when defensive back Tim McKyer picked off Saints quarterback Bobby Hebert with two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, leading 27-20. Most players in that situation would take a knee to end the game, but not on this defense. McKyer crossed the field and pitched the ball to Deion Sanders, who cut through the Saints' offense and launched the ball to defensive back Joe Fishback, who ran it in for a touchdown.

"Two of the stupidest plays I've seen in a long time," commentator Dan Dierdorf said on the broadcast. "I don't mean to be critical, but all he's got to do is fall on the ball, and the game is over. They take two chances like that and end up scoring a touchdown. That's not smart, guys. That's not smart."

The touchdown was called off because Sanders' pass was deemed an illegal forward lateral, but that didn't matter. The Falcons had made their declaration. No matter the situation, they were going to have fun and take risks on the football field.