Kyle Pitts opens up about growing up in the Boys and Girls Club, how the organization impacted him

"It means a lot because I was also that young kid that looked up to other people who had their jersey in a store," Pitts said. "I wanted to put it on and emulate their game. To know that the roles are flipped it's nice in a sense knowing that someone looks up to you and you uphold certain standards and they want to be like you one day."

So, what does Pitts want to be known for? He has a list.

"A great leader, person, both on and off the field," he said. "Someone that contributes to their community."

A part of his local Boys and Girls Club growing up, Pitts said some of his fondest childhood memories were created there. He met different kids from different schools with different backgrounds. He remembers "Ms. Gary" who always harped on him to finish his homework before he got a snack or played.

The people Pitts met as a young boy just outside of Philadelphia are still in his life, and that means a lot to him.

"I still have some of those same friends today," Pitts said. "Those are your childhood friends that you eventually invite to your wedding and all of (those) important type of things."

Pitts was expected to burst on the scene in 2021 for the Falcons. And while not every game's production has been exactly what fantasy owners want it to be, Pitts is still having a year that will likely surpass anything a rookie tight end has seen in this league.