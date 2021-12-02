Inspired by his sister, Chris Lindstrom continues work with Best Buddies Georgia -- My Cause, My Cleats

Throughout the last year of the pandemic, Lindstrom and Kozicki couldn't meet in person. They had to make do like everyone else: via phone calls and FaceTimes.

"The friendship that we've been able to development especially through COVID the last two years, it's something that, it's hard especially if you're super careful about COVID," Lindstrom said. "It can be lonely at times being by yourself."

That's why Lindstrom says these friendships are so important, now more than ever.

"During COVID it's been really hard," Lindstrom said. "You're just lucky for FaceTime and just being able to call somebody on the phone."

But Lindstrom and Kozicki made it work, and their bond held firm. Now, Lindstrom is hoping Kozicki can make it to a Falcons game soon. But in the meantime, Lindstrom will continue representing his friendship with Kozicki, his love for his sister Eda and the entire Best Buddies Georgia organization.

That includes Sunday, when he'll be wearing cleats representing the Best Buddies cause. At this point in time, Lindstrom said that, while the root of the Best Buddies agenda is to create and foster friendships, this year there has been a real push to see more job opportunities arise as well as proper housing options put in place for people with intellectual and development disabilities.

To be able to represent that cause on Sunday, Lindstrom said he will wear the cleats with honor.