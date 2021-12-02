McElhaney: Distinction between a short-term, long-term fix vital to understanding the 2021 Falcons

Long-term, the experience of individual receivers goes a long way, with Smith saying it takes time for receivers to find out if their "moves really work or not." If the Falcons are looking at changing their receiver corps in the coming years, it'll be about finding these type of players to increase productivity as an entire position group.

"Those are habits that are formed over a lot of training," Smith said, which we can read into being a long-term adjustment as he used the words "a lot."

Then, there's pass rush. The Falcons have pressured the quarterback better in 2021, arguably much better than they did in 2020, but there is still much to be desired when it comes to the pass rush conversation. Unlike parts of the first two examples, this is a long-term fix, one the Falcons could look to rearrange during the coming Draft and free agency to find a solution.

There's only so much a coordinator can do to creatively find ways to attack a quarterback in the ways his unit can handle. That's something Dean Pees has noted throughout the weeks of the 2021 season. He -- as a coordinator -- is never going to give a defensive player something they can't handle. And as of two weeks ago, Pees said he had only installed 30 percent of his playbook. Notably, it had actually only recently arisen to that number as Pees said he had to taper back the install after the first game of the year because he put too much on the defense's plate too soon.

Pees has said time and time again that his personnel dictates what he can and can't do as a defensive play caller. With that notion in mind, we can assume that getting the right personnel in can be considered one of the best examples of a long-term fix.

"Now long term, it is continued…(since) we changed schemes. There's certain things (that come up) and we understand the salary cap restrictions, but there's a long-term plan too," Smith said. "But you look around the league, and whether they had a great long-term plan or they came into '21 and they felt really good about it, they're all dealing."

So, what does all of this mean?

Well, what I hope you get out of this is that there are some questions of yours that won't be answered for a couple more seasons. This is because one of the only ways to see active change in certain areas is to see adjustments made in personnel and depth, especially as the salary cap increases league-wide in the coming years which will - in turn - present the Falcons more opportunities to do so.

But some of your questions regarding penalties, lack of execution, situational football team knowledge and play calls are all things that can change - sometimes - in a week. They're short-term fixes. But not everything is so simple given the Falcons salary cap constraints at the present moment.