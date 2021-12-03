Bair Mail: On the Kyle Pitts pick, Dante Fowler, Mike Davis, Qadree Ollison, up-tempo offense

Can you believe it's Week 13 already? The season's flying by way too fast.

That we're this deep in the season and the Falcons are still playing meaningful football is a real change of last season, especially, which adds some intrigue to Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Falcons are still searching for their first win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, hoping to find a solid passing rhythm while continuing to run well despite facing the NFL's best run defense.

Before we launch into the weekend, let's address a few of your questions in this Friday edition of Bair Mail:

Mike S. from Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Scott! Been awhile. I've been trying to think about how to word this... I'll start by saying I think Kyle Pitts is going to be great in a year or two, but with the massive holes on defense, offensive line and WR depth behind Calvin Ridley, doesn't it seem that taking a tight end at No. 4 was a bit of a premium pick that the Falcons could not afford?

Week in and out, we've seen the same issues that plagued this team the last 5 years and tight end was never really an issue, if anything Matty had the ability to make an ordinary TE great, hi Austin Hooper!

Bair: Mike! It has been too long. Appreciate question, my friend. I understand your point on picking a premium position at No. 4. That certainly falls in line with conventional wisdom of making a selection so high.

Here's my counter to your argument. Kyle Pitts is a unique talent. They call him the unicorn, for goodness sakes. Add that to the fact that the Falcons essentially need everything, they were in prime position to take the best player available. Pitts was on top of their board at No. 4. He would've been on top of mine, too, even if hindsight makes an excellent Micah Parsons argument.

Ultimately, they got someone with generational talent and the versatility that fits well into Arthur Smith's scheme and preference to play somewhat position-less skill players. Sometimes these discussions come up when a person's not playing well – everybody loved the pick after the Miami game – but that doesn't make it wrong.

"There are a lot of plays where you're the primary and you can try to force the ball into him," Smith said. "Coverage dictates and opens things up for other guys. Russell (Gage) had a productive day yesterday. Kyle's a rookie, week to week, a lot of attention on him. Great. He'll make his plays. You can live in the week-to-week narratives.