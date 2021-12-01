'It's all about rhythm:' Matt Ryan, passing game working to get back on track -- Falcons Daily

Dec 01, 2021 at 06:01 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

ryan.12.1

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Falcons passing game has hit a bit of a rough patch. While quarterback Matt Ryan and his receivers (from all positions) have had moments in the sun, overall production is a bit down of late.

The Falcons have totaled 183 yards or less in four of the last five games, with the Saints victory as an outlier where the air attack was humming.

They'll need it back in fine form starting Sunday against the NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a Tom Brady-led team that can score in high volume.

RELATED CONTENT:

What has prevented it from operating at previous clips? How can it get back on track?

Ryan had some thoughts on both matters that point to one thing: rhythm, as a passer and as an offense as a whole.

"We just haven't been in a rhythm that much in the pass game," he said. "I think a lot of it comes down to getting some early momentum. Last week the numbers weren't great, but we did a good job converting third downs early and got the run game going.

"It's about rhythm, trying to put guys in positions to make plays. It's about continuing to make sure my footwork is in a really good spot to deliver a ball effectively. I really do think it just takes a play here or there to get into a rhythm."

There have been times where the Falcons have temporarily found one. We saw some nice work, for example, on third-and-longs early that were crucial to that Jaguars win.

There are others where the ball sails, the routes aren't pristine, separation isn't created, or the protection breaks down. That's happening a bit too often in recent weeks, though there's zero cause for panic.

Head coach Arthur Smith's process centers around fixing problems with objective solutions, which is, as he has previously put it, about not jerking the wheel.

"It's details, for sure, and sticking to the plan," receiver Russell Gage said. "A lot of times people change things that don't need to be fixed. Things might look ugly one play, but just one little improvement could've made a difference. I know I sound like a [broken record] but details are always most important in completing passes and finding that rhythm."

Behind the Scenes: 'The Rudest Team' 

Falcons legends from the '91 team came together to film The 30th Anniversary of 'The Rudest Team' The History of the 1991 Falcons. Get an inside look at some of the best moments behinds the scenes.

Miller_Lyles_3
1 / 46
Glanville_7
2 / 46
WideShot_4
3 / 46
Glanville_Haynes_2
4 / 46
Tuggle_3
5 / 46
Miller_Lyles_Rhim_3
6 / 46
Miller_Lyles_15
7 / 46
Glanville_1
8 / 46
Haynes_Tuggle_3
9 / 46
Glanville_8
10 / 46
Miller_Lyles_16
11 / 46
Miller_Lyles_Rhim_1
12 / 46
WideShot_1
13 / 46
Tuggle_1
14 / 46
Miller_Tuggle_1
15 / 46
Tuggle_Haynes_5
16 / 46
Glanville_11
17 / 46
Rhim_6
18 / 46
Miller_Lyles_5
19 / 46
Tuggle_Haynes_20
20 / 46
Tuggle_2
21 / 46
Glanville_Tuggle_Haynes_5
22 / 46
Rhim_4
23 / 46
Tuggle_Haynes_7
24 / 46
Glanville_Tuggle_Haynes_4
25 / 46
Miller_Lyles_11
26 / 46
Haynes_2
27 / 46
WideShot_3
28 / 46
Glanville_4
29 / 46
Miller_Lyles_10
30 / 46
Glanville_Haynes_3
31 / 46
Lyles_1
32 / 46
Miller_Lyles_1
33 / 46
Haynes_Tuggle_4
34 / 46
Glanville_2
35 / 46
Glanville_Tuggle_Haynes_3
36 / 46
Miller_2
37 / 46
Lyles_Rhim_1
38 / 46
Glanville_Standing_1
39 / 46
Lyles_2
40 / 46
Miller_3
41 / 46
Haynes_3
42 / 46
Glanville_Tuggle_Haynes_7
43 / 46
Rhim_5
44 / 46
Glanville_Haynes_4
45 / 46
Glanville_3
46 / 46
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Gage has helped in that regard, with increased targets, receptions and yards in recent games. Cordarrelle Patterson's doing his thing and Kyle Pitts is always a threat who commands attention.

It also must be pointed out, as a simple statement of fact, that this five-game stretch with four subpar games featuring three touchdowns and seven interceptions, has coincided with Calvin Ridley being unavailable while dealing with a personal matter. We're not trying to identify causation by mentioning that. The Falcons have plenty of dynamic skill players and exploded against a quality New Orleans defense, so this group can and must improve moving forward.

Improvement requires better from so many, but when you're a quarterback with Matt Ryan's resume, even the occasional missed throw is magnified some. That's why Ryan was asked about two from the Jaguars game in his weekly press conference.

"From a whole sample size I don't think it's huge, but you have to be in good position and I think I can do a better job than I have the past couple weeks," Ryan said. "It's part of sports. You miss, but you can't let it linger. You get back to work and have a great week of practice, and that's what I'm focused on right now."

Miller_Lyles_15

Part 2 | The Season

Chapter Two in the story of the 1991 Falcons explores the impressive season, including an unprecedented run against the 49ers and the entire west coast.

PREMIERS | DEC 1

Related Content

news

Hail Mary's, a Fever, and more in part two of 'The Rudest Team': The Story of the 1991 Falcons

Jerry Glanville, Chris Miller, Michael Haynes, Jessie Tuggle, and Robert Lyles reflect on what was then the Falcons' second-winningest season in franchise history. 
news

Falcons injury report: Updating Deion Jones, Cordarrelle Patterson status to start Buccaneers practice week

Grady Jarrett, one other Falcon gets veteran rest day
news

How to watch Falcons vs. Buccaneers: time, tv, live stream, radio

Broadcast details for Sunday's matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Bair Mail: On Cordarrelle Patterson's versatility, gains in run game, 2021 NFL Draft class and Tom Brady

Your questions get answers in Wednesday's mailbag
news

Thomas Morstead named NFC special teams player of the week

Newest Falcon shines punting in his debut with Atlanta
news

Steven Means designated to return off IR among three Falcons roster moves

news

30 years later, 'The Rudest Team' has no regrets

Jerry Glanville, Chris Miller, Michael Haynes, Jessie Tuggle, and Robert Lyles gathered together to reflect on their historic season.
news

Falcons release depth chart before Week 13 contest vs. Buccaneers

Cordarrelle Patterson shows up in an interesting spot on depth chart
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 13: Cardinals remain on top, Saints fall and Falcons rise

Patriots, 49ers enter top tier after big wins
news

Why Cordarrelle Patterson used cleats to honor Ahmaud Arbery

Patterson wore cleats in honor of Arbery, who was shot and killed last year in Georgia. 
news

Cordarrelle Patterson's return, Matt Hennessy and Drew Dalman's rotation and more: Inside Tori's Notebook

Breaking down Cordarrelle Patterson's career day, and taking a look at other offensive moves.

Top News

'It's all about rhythm:' Matt Ryan, passing game working to get back on track -- Falcons Daily

Hail Mary's, a Fever, and more in part two of 'The Rudest Team': The Story of the 1991 Falcons

Falcons injury report: Updating Deion Jones, Cordarrelle Patterson status to start Buccaneers practice week

Bair Mail: On Cordarrelle Patterson's versatility, gains in run game, 2021 NFL Draft class and Tom Brady

Advertising