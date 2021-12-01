'It's all about rhythm:' Matt Ryan, passing game working to get back on track -- Falcons Daily

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Falcons passing game has hit a bit of a rough patch. While quarterback Matt Ryan and his receivers (from all positions) have had moments in the sun, overall production is a bit down of late.

The Falcons have totaled 183 yards or less in four of the last five games, with the Saints victory as an outlier where the air attack was humming.

They'll need it back in fine form starting Sunday against the NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a Tom Brady-led team that can score in high volume.

What has prevented it from operating at previous clips? How can it get back on track?

Ryan had some thoughts on both matters that point to one thing: rhythm, as a passer and as an offense as a whole.

"We just haven't been in a rhythm that much in the pass game," he said. "I think a lot of it comes down to getting some early momentum. Last week the numbers weren't great, but we did a good job converting third downs early and got the run game going.