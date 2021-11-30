Falcons release depth chart before Week 13 contest vs. Buccaneers

The Falcons saw minimal changes to their depth chart this week ahead of their matchup against Tampa Bay on Sunday. The only change from last week's chart comes with the addition of Cordarrelle Patterson as a reserve safety behind starter Erik Harris and secondary Jaylinn Hawkins.

Patterson has joked about wanting to play safety, and defensive coordinator Dean Pees admitting there was a Patterson package in his vast playbook. The team got him a defensive snap in Sunday's win over Jacksonville, which head coach Arthur Smith pointed out after the game.

CP also remains as secondary RB behind Mike Davis. Atlanta was more than happy to have Patterson back on Sunday against the Jaguars, where he scored two touchdowns and ran for 108 yards.

After the shuffling around that occurred on last week's depth chart, the Falcons are glad to see only this minor change.