Depth Chart

Falcons release depth chart before Week 13 contest vs. Buccaneers

Cordarrelle Patterson shows up in an interesting spot on depth chart

Nov 30, 2021 at 01:30 PM
Abby Patrick

The Falcons saw minimal changes to their depth chart this week ahead of their matchup against Tampa Bay on Sunday. The only change from last week's chart comes with the addition of Cordarrelle Patterson as a reserve safety behind starter Erik Harris and secondary Jaylinn Hawkins.

Patterson has joked about wanting to play safety, and defensive coordinator Dean Pees admitting there was a Patterson package in his vast playbook. The team got him a defensive snap in Sunday's win over Jacksonville, which head coach Arthur Smith pointed out after the game.

CP also remains as secondary RB behind Mike Davis. Atlanta was more than happy to have Patterson back on Sunday against the Jaguars, where he scored two touchdowns and ran for 108 yards.

After the shuffling around that occurred on last week's depth chart, the Falcons are glad to see only this minor change.

Check out the full depth chart below:

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve
WR Tajae Sharpe Christian Blake
TE Kyle Pitts Parker Hesse
LT Jake Matthews Jason Spriggs
LG Jalen Mayfield Josh Andrews
C Matt Hennessy Drew Dalman
RG Chris Lindstrom Drew Dalman
RT Kaleb McGary Jason Spriggs Colby Gossett
TE Lee Smith Keith Smith
WR Russell Gage Olamide Zaccheaus Frank Darby
RB Mike Davis Cordarrelle Patterson Wayne Gallman
QB Matt Ryan Josh Rosen Feleipe Franks

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve
DL Grady Jarrett Marlon Davidson
DL Tyeler Davison Ta'Quon Graham Anthony Rush
DL Jonathan Bullard Mike Pennel John Cominsky
OLB Dante Folwer Brandon Copeland
LB Deion Jones Mykal Walker
LB Foyesade Oluokun Emmanuel Ellerbee
OLB Adetokunbo Ogundeji James Vaughters
CB A.J. Terrell Darren Hall
S Erik Harris Jaylinn Hawkins Cordarrelle Patterson
S Duron Harmon Richie Grant
CB Fabian Moreau Avery Williams Kendall Sheffield

SPECIAL TEAMS

Table inside Article
Position Starter Reserve
K Younghoe Koo
P Thomas Morstead
LS Josh Harris
H Thomas Morstead
PR Avery Williams Olamide Zaccheaus
KOR Cordarrelle Patterson Avery Williams
news

Steven Means designated to return off IR among three Falcons roster moves

news

30 years later, 'The Rudest Team' has no regrets

Jerry Glanville, Chris Miller, Michael Haynes, Jessie Tuggle, and Robert Lyles gathered together to reflect on their historic season.
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 13: Cardinals remain on top, Saints fall and Falcons rise

Patriots, 49ers enter top tier after big wins
news

Why Cordarrelle Patterson used cleats to honor Ahmaud Arbery

Patterson wore cleats in honor of Arbery, who was shot and killed last year in Georgia. 
news

Cordarrelle Patterson's return, Matt Hennessy and Drew Dalman's rotation and more: Inside Tori's Notebook

Breaking down Cordarrelle Patterson's career day, and taking a look at other offensive moves.
news

Bair: Falcons must be better to make most of meaningful December games

Playing complete games in December key to playing important games in January
news

'We all took it to heart:' Arthur Smith calls out run game. The offense answers the call against Jacksonville Jaguars

Tori's Takeaways: Cordarrelle Patterson has career high game upon return from an ankle injury
news

Dante Fowler Jr., Duron Harmon, and Falcons defense make plays in win over Jaguars

After allowing 43 points to the Cowboys two weeks ago, the Falcons defense has turned things around. 
news

Three gut reactions to Falcons Week 12 contest vs. Jaguars

Falcons snap two-game losing streak with a 21-14 win in Jacksonville
news

Twitter reacts to Cordarrelle Patterson's two touchdowns in first game since injury

Patterson gashed the Jaguars' defense for 84 rushing yards in the first-half. 
news

Inactives: Updating the game status of Cordarrelle Patterson, Deion Jones

Falcons continue shuffling defensive line personnel

Steven Means designated to return off IR among three Falcons roster moves

Why Cordarrelle Patterson used cleats to honor Ahmaud Arbery

NFL Power Rankings Week 13: Cardinals remain on top, Saints fall and Falcons rise

