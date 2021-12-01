Bair Mail: On Cordarrelle Patterson's versatility, gains in run game, 2021 NFL Draft class and Tom Brady

Andrew Newman from Bristo, Va.

I know this is the not so good Jaguars team but it seems to me at this stage of the season do the rookies (Grant, Dalman, Hall) who played pretty well this week get more playing time. I don't see this year's team as a true playoff team or being to compete with GB, TB, Dallas or Arizona. I know you want to win but I think Fontenot and Smith have to be evaluating for next year as they continue to shape the team in their image.

Bair: You can do both at once, Andrew as the have been doing. They were definitely trying to beat Jacksonville, yet played rookies a ton. The list was long, including most every member of the 2021 NFL draft class as contributors in the game plan. They can evaluate that tape, but they're not doing so just to provide experience and opportunity. They're the best options at this point, so young players are getting plenty of chances to play.

Ray King from Asheville, N.C.

Scott, It's time for the Falcons to finally beat Tom Brady and company. He has had our number for too long. I know he's the GOAT but isn't there something we can do differently to get him off his game?

Bair: Sometimes the simplest answer is the right one, Ray. What's the fastest path between two points? A straight line. That's why the best way to disrupt Brady is with interior pressure. You're not going to confuse him. He can sense pressure so well and can step up the pocket or often evade an edge rush. Crashing inside, in my opinion can work well against all pocket passers, though Brady could pick a blitz apart as well as anyone, so getting home without committing extra bodies is ideal.