Bair: Falcons must be better to make most of meaningful December games

The Falcons simply must be better in December in order to play meaningful games in January.

Defensive coordinator Dean Pees was right a few weeks back when he said there's no such thing as an ugly win. Any effort that increases the win total is a beautiful thing.

That was the case here in Jacksonville. Make no mistake about that. There's no such thing as style points in this league. Just win, baby.

Here comes the "but" that you probably saw coming. There was a real opportunity to wrap Sunday's game without all the drama, to dominate in a way the Falcons haven't done this year. The Falcons had a three-score lead in the third quarter, as they did in New Orleans, and yet the result still came down to the final plays.

The Falcons' quest for a complete game remains elusive despite an opportunity to display one here at TIAA Bank Field.

It also must be said here that the Jaguars aren't a great team. Even good sounds like a stretch.

They'll have to beat some quality opposition coming up, with the Detroit Lions as the only team left on the schedule not in the playoff chase. They'll need more complete efforts, combining some encouraging signs we saw Sunday with others unveiled earlier in the season.

Getting the run game going against was a real plus. The defense has been stingy giving up points, with two touchdowns allowed in the last two games. That's a positive sign. The air attack has to find itself again and in a hurry. Tackling must be better overall. The offensive front must build on Sunday's strong showing.

In short, the Falcons have to put it all together to beat the level of competition coming up, starting with next week's home game against Tampa Bay. That's how the Falcons can stay in it down the stretch. They've got the right mindset. Can that translate to more wins and better play. It'll have to.