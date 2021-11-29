Cordarrelle Patterson's return, Matt Hennessy and Drew Dalman's rotation and more: Inside Tori's Notebook

"I want to see more from Falcons receivers. I just do."

It wasn't so much that I was disappointed in the numbers per se. Ryan did end up throwing for 190 yards on 19 completions, averaging 6.6 yards a throw.

Russell Gage was more heavily involved, with the ball finding him six times for 62 yards. There were four other targets who all had 20-plus yards each, two being running backs Mike Davis and Patterson, as well as tight end Kyle Pitts.

Speaking of Pitts, he was targeted six times but only had two catches for 26 yards. I know that is not the stat line fantasy owners want from the rookie, but I don't think it's something to worry about. Do you miss the impact we've seen Pitts make? Absolutely. It's a tough pill to swallow to see Pitts' production be what is was Sunday after a 163-yard receiving day against Miami in Week 7. Since then, Pitts has accounted for 190 receiving yards in the last five games.

So, yes, I absolutely understand the frustration (here's looking at you fantasy players), but I think Smith would say there needs to be perspective in Pitts' recent play.

We all know that targets, catches and production usually come in bunches, or "flurries" (as Ryan has once said). But I feel as though there's an elephant in the room that I can't help but wonder about: How much would Calvin Ridley's presence mean for Pitts' production? Or, better yet, it doesn't even have to be Ridley's name there. How much would having a true No. 1 receiver mean for Pitts' production? I don't have the answer, and probably won't for a while. But a game like Sunday's does make me wonder…