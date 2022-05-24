'Hopefully we have a shot at that guy': How the Falcons decided on Troy Andersen in the 2022 NFL Draft

What stood out most to the Falcons in Bozeman couldn't be described in one sentence or with one attribute. When it came to Andersen, they had a list. It was a list that included the physical makeup: Andersen's size and speed and athleticism.

"It's a special quality for a guy at that position," Collier explained. "I mean, heck, Deion Jones is a fast, fast linebacker. So, there are a lot of similarities there, but Deion is obviously not as big as this kid. It's a testament to the kind of athlete he is."

That list continued, though, as the physical attributes Andersen presented were not the only things the Falcons valued. They really took notice of Andersen's football IQ. They did so because they also took notice of all the things Montana State asked him to do during his college years.

"It gives him - what I like to say - instinct at different positions. He understands the game itself. He understands how an offense sees things. He understands how a running back attacks. And he's been quarterback so he understands coverages, too," Bush said. "Now, you bring all of that to defense. Once he's had a few more reps he's going to be able to figure a few things out and get ahead of plays and anticipate things that even sometimes coaching can't give to him."

More so, he can communicate all of this to his teammates, a trait Collier was certain to add to the list.

"I think he's a great communicator," Collier said. "... He can relay the changes on defense, and obviously when he played offense, the adjustments that you had to do in the middle of the game he was very adept at doing. We're getting a football player who knows football."

Andersen joins a position group with the likes of Jones, Mykal Walker and Rashaan Evans. Bush's goal for the group is to have them be interchangeable within their defensive roles. Because of Andersen's skill set, he should fit right in.

The Falcons believe Andersen's ceiling to be quite high. They see a player who can go sideline to sideline with his speed. They see someone with the capabilities to defend the run and pass, giving him the chance to be "a special guy with a playmaking ability."

"You can't have enough of those people at the linebacker position, specifically," Collier said. "… That's what the position is for."