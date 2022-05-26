'They make you look good': Marcus Mariota on big-bodied receivers in Atlanta 

Prior to the start of practice, Smith made a point to say how fun it was to coach Mariota again. After practice, Mariota was asked about rejoining Smith in Atlanta after the two's time together in Tennessee. He said it's interesting to see how the offensive system has Smith's fingerprints on it, and how that has evolved since the years they worked together.

"There are some similarities, but there are obvious differences, and I think that has to happen," Mariota said. "Over the course of a couple years, Art has learned some things, has gone through some different situations, different experiences. Being around it now, I like where the system's at. I think it really tailors to the people and the players that we have here."

And what they have is size, which is something that Smith has seemed to carry with him throughout his Tennessee days to Atlanta. It was something a new receiver picked up on as much as anyone.

The Falcons traded for Edwards prior to the start of the offseason workouts. They sent a 2023 fifth-round pick to Las Vegas for the receiver. Edwards didn't know too much about Smith and his offensive preferences prior to the trade breaking. When he started diving into Smith's scheme, he saw the common theme.

"This system is built for big-body receivers, and we have a lot of those," Edwards said. "... I knew (Smith) likes bigger receivers, and they run a lot of in-breaking routes where guys can get the YAC and make big plays off of it."

Ultimately, it's a theme Edwards thinks he can thrive in.