Falcons move Avery Williams to new position

After being drafted in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Williams played a primary role on special teams as a return specialist last season. 

May 26, 2022 at 11:31 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

AF_20220510_practice_SL4_5565
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avery Williams #35 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

The Falcons have moved Avery Williams from defensive back to running back ahead of the 2022 season. Arthur Smith announced the move on Thursday prior to the start of Atlanta's first open OTA practice.

Williams was drafted by the Falcons in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and he played a significant role on special teams for the Falcons last season. Primarily used as a return man, Williams accumulated 643 return yards through 15 games. He averaged 21.3 yards per kick return, and 7.6 yards per punt return.

RELATED CONTENT:

Originally coming to Atlanta as a defensive back, Williams returns to his running back roots. Williams was a running back in high school. Prior to his senior year, Williams transferred to JSerra Catholic High School where he was named Trinity League's co-Most Valuable Player after rushing for over 1,000 yards and scoring 14 touchdowns. He was also an All-Area selection at defensive back as well. Receiving no college offers coming out of high school, Williams walked on at Boise State. He got his foot in the door as a running back, but was moved to defensive back when the need arose at the position group.

However, Williams really came into his own at Boise State as a return specialist. During his senior year, Williams returned 19 kicks for 533 yards and two touchdowns, along with 229 more yards and two more touchdowns as a punt returner. Williams tied the NCAA Division I career record with nine return touchdowns. He became a consensus first team All-American selection as an all-purpose player because of it.

Though Williams will be making the move on the depth chart to running back, make no mistake about it: this doesn't change the Falcons expectations for him in return action. In a way, Williams follows in the footsteps of Cordarrelle Patterson. Patterson made a career for himself on special teams before the 2021 season in which the Falcons used him as an offensive weapon in both the run and pass game.

Williams officially joins Patterson in the running back room, along with Damien Williams, Qadree Ollison and Tyler Allgeier.

AF.com_Tickets_2560x1440_LACHI

Interested in Falcons tickets?

Join us in 2022 for 9 Regular Season home games! Let us help you find the seats and benefits that interest you!

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

'The perfect pro:' Grady Jarrett ready to lead Falcons into new era

Defensive tackle talks contract extension and setting new tone for team with something to prove

news

'They make you look good': Marcus Mariota on big-bodied receivers in Atlanta

The Falcons held their first open OTA practice on Thursday. We take a closer look at this new Atlanta team.

news

Falcons release 2019 NFL Draft pick in roster shuffle

Defensive lineman John Cominsky let go after three seasons in Atlanta

news

Falcons add veteran running back with Arthur Smith connection

Jeremy McNichols worked with Falcons coach in Tennessee

news

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder, Arnold Ebiketie, Troy Andersen, A.J. Terrell leading Falcons team strength

Rookie discussion dominates this Wednesday mailbag

news

Falcons sign two defenders to rookie deals

Atlanta officially adds Troy Andersen and DeAngelo Malone to the roster.

news

Arthur Smith discusses long-term vision, new objectives for Richie Grant

Falcons head coach believes 2020 second-round NFL Draft pick is ready to take next step

news

Roddy White on Drake London, Kyle Pitts and why NFL will be 'shocked' by 2022 Falcons

White thinks the Falcons will surprise the NFL again, by being a competitive and winning team throughout.

news

'Hopefully we have a shot at that guy': How the Falcons decided on Troy Andersen in the 2022 NFL Draft

On a cold day in Montana, Andersen blazed bright enough for the Falcons to see.

news

Kyle Pitts, A.J. Terrell named to PFF's top 25 under 25

Falcons tight end, top cornerback are talents team will build around

news

Bair Mail: On Marcus Mariota, Deion Jones, Ndamukong Suh, preseason playing time and more

Your questions get answers in this Monday mailbag

Top News

'The perfect pro:' Grady Jarrett ready to lead Falcons into new era

'They make you look good': Marcus Mariota on big-bodied receivers in Atlanta

Falcons release 2019 NFL Draft pick in roster shuffle

Falcons add veteran running back with Arthur Smith connection

Advertising