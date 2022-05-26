Falcons move Avery Williams to new position

Williams was drafted by the Falcons in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and he played a significant role on special teams for the Falcons last season. Primarily used as a return man, Williams accumulated 643 return yards through 15 games. He averaged 21.3 yards per kick return, and 7.6 yards per punt return.

Originally coming to Atlanta as a defensive back, Williams returns to his running back roots. Williams was a running back in high school. Prior to his senior year, Williams transferred to JSerra Catholic High School where he was named Trinity League's co-Most Valuable Player after rushing for over 1,000 yards and scoring 14 touchdowns. He was also an All-Area selection at defensive back as well. Receiving no college offers coming out of high school, Williams walked on at Boise State. He got his foot in the door as a running back, but was moved to defensive back when the need arose at the position group.