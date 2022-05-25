Falcons sign two defenders to rookie deals

The Falcons have signed rookie inside linebacker Troy Andersen and outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone to their rookie contracts, the organization announced on Wednesday.
Andersen was drafted by the Falcons with the No. 58 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Malone was drafted at No. 82, which was the pick the Falcons acquired from Indianapolis for Matt Ryan.
According to OverTheCap.com, the estimated total value of Andersen's rookie deal is $6.49 million with a $1.9 million signing bonus. Malone's rookie deal is estimated at $5.4 million with a $1.15 million signing bonus.
Malone joins a position group that includes Lorenzo Carter and Ade Ogundeji along with fellow rookie Arnold Ebiketie. Like Carter, Malone is from the Atlanta area. He went to Cedar Grove high school, and is cousins with fellow Falcons draftee Justin Shaffer.
At inside linebacker, the Falcons have brought in a number of inside linebackers this offseason. Along with Andersen, Atlanta picked up Rashaan Evans and Nick Kwiatkoski in free agency. They still have Deion Jones and Mykal Walker in the room, too.
The rookies and vets are out at Flowery Branch working together as a team for the first time.
