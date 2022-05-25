Falcons sign two defenders to rookie deals

Atlanta officially adds Troy Andersen and DeAngelo Malone to the roster. 

May 25, 2022 at 02:43 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

The Falcons have signed rookie inside linebacker Troy Andersen and outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone to their rookie contracts, the organization announced on Wednesday.

Andersen was drafted by the Falcons with the No. 58 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Malone was drafted at No. 82, which was the pick the Falcons acquired from Indianapolis for Matt Ryan.

RELATED CONTENT:

According to OverTheCap.com, the estimated total value of Andersen's rookie deal is $6.49 million with a $1.9 million signing bonus. Malone's rookie deal is estimated at $5.4 million with a $1.15 million signing bonus.

AF_20220518_practice_SL4_4393
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

Malone joins a position group that includes Lorenzo Carter and Ade Ogundeji along with fellow rookie Arnold Ebiketie. Like Carter, Malone is from the Atlanta area. He went to Cedar Grove high school, and is cousins with fellow Falcons draftee Justin Shaffer.

At inside linebacker, the Falcons have brought in a number of inside linebackers this offseason. Along with Andersen, Atlanta picked up Rashaan Evans and Nick Kwiatkoski in free agency. They still have Deion Jones and Mykal Walker in the room, too.

2022 rookies and vets work together at practice

The rookies and vets are out at Flowery Branch working together as a team for the first time.

Atlanta Falcons edge DeAngelo Malone #51 works out at Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 25

Atlanta Falcons edge DeAngelo Malone #51 works out at Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Seth Vernon #37 works out at Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 25

Atlanta Falcons punter Seth Vernon #37 works out at Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Workers prepare the field for practiceat Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 25

Workers prepare the field for practiceat Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski #53 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 25

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski #53 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Justin Shaffer #75 works out at Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 25

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Justin Shaffer #75 works out at Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 25

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 works out at Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 25

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 works out at Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 25

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87 works out at Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 25

Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87 works out at Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Overall view as Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith huddles after team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 25

Overall view as Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith huddles after team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Derrick Tangelo #99 works out at Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Derrick Tangelo #99 works out at Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 25

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive linebacker Kuony Deng #52 works out at Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 25

Atlanta Falcons offensive linebacker Kuony Deng #52 works out at Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 25

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timothy Horne #93 works out at Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timothy Horne #93 works out at Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen #44 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 25

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen #44 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Stanley Berryhill #16 works out at Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Stanley Berryhill #16 works out at Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 greets quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 25

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 greets quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Seth Vernon #37 works out at Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 25

Atlanta Falcons punter Seth Vernon #37 works out at Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 25

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timothy Horne #93 works out at Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timothy Horne #93 works out at Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 watches quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 25

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 watches quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 works out at Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 25

Atlanta Falcons offensive linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 works out at Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Dee Alford #37 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Dee Alford #37 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
AF_2022_DM-1920x1080_web_v2

Interested in Falcons tickets?

Join us in 2022 for our biggest season yet! Find the best seats to watch the 2022 draft picks and your Dirty Birds in action!

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

'The perfect pro:' Grady Jarrett ready to lead Falcons into new era

Defensive tackle talks contract extension and setting new tone for team with something to prove

news

'They make you look good': Marcus Mariota on big-bodied receivers in Atlanta

The Falcons held their first open OTA practice on Thursday. We take a closer look at this new Atlanta team.

news

Falcons release 2019 NFL Draft pick in roster shuffle

Defensive lineman John Cominsky let go after three seasons in Atlanta

news

Falcons add veteran running back with Arthur Smith connection

Jeremy McNichols worked with Falcons coach in Tennessee

news

Falcons move Avery Williams to new position

After being drafted in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Williams played a primary role on special teams as a return specialist last season.

news

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder, Arnold Ebiketie, Troy Andersen, A.J. Terrell leading Falcons team strength

Rookie discussion dominates this Wednesday mailbag

news

Arthur Smith discusses long-term vision, new objectives for Richie Grant

Falcons head coach believes 2020 second-round NFL Draft pick is ready to take next step

news

Roddy White on Drake London, Kyle Pitts and why NFL will be 'shocked' by 2022 Falcons

White thinks the Falcons will surprise the NFL again, by being a competitive and winning team throughout.

news

'Hopefully we have a shot at that guy': How the Falcons decided on Troy Andersen in the 2022 NFL Draft

On a cold day in Montana, Andersen blazed bright enough for the Falcons to see.

news

Kyle Pitts, A.J. Terrell named to PFF's top 25 under 25

Falcons tight end, top cornerback are talents team will build around

news

Bair Mail: On Marcus Mariota, Deion Jones, Ndamukong Suh, preseason playing time and more

Your questions get answers in this Monday mailbag

Top News

'The perfect pro:' Grady Jarrett ready to lead Falcons into new era

'They make you look good': Marcus Mariota on big-bodied receivers in Atlanta

Falcons release 2019 NFL Draft pick in roster shuffle

Falcons add veteran running back with Arthur Smith connection

Advertising