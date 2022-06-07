'DeAngelo, line up there and sic 'em': How the Falcons decided on DeAngelo Malone in the 2022 NFL Draft

Some times you have to see a player in person to feel their presence. You have to see how they move, how they carry themselves on the field or in the locker room before really coming to a conclusion about who they are and what they can provide. That wasn't necessarily the case for DeAngelo Malone, the Falcons No. 82 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

His college tape - and the production displayed there - was enough to catch the eyes of decision-makers in Atlanta.

It caught their eye through the screen, though, and that's telling. Before Malone was the MVP of the American team of the 2022 Senior Bowl, he was high on the Falcons wish-list because of the production that followed him year after year before he ever entered into draft discussions.

Malone's stat line through five years at Western Kentucky is one of the best you'll see at that level. He holds the school record for career sacks (34) and he was No. 2 in tackles for a loss (60). He also had nine career forced fumbles. According to Ted Monachino, Malone is someone he would describe as "ultra productive," and he doesn't use that term lightly.

"DeAngelo Malone is a special football player," the Falcons outside linebackers coach said. "... He's a guy who you can build a lot of things around, and you can do a lot of different things with."

It begged the questions: How did a 198-pound, two-star recruit coming out of high school become one of the most productive edge rushers in school history? Why did he thrive at Western Kentucky? How did they use him? And why did it work?

Falcons area scout Benjamin Martinez said the answer is actually really straightforward. As the focal point of Western Kentucky's defense over the last few years, the coaching staff simply "allowed (Malone) to do his thing."

"(They) kept it simple for him to pin his ears back and go," Martinez said. "... You don't just fall into all of those numbers that he's had, so he's doing something right."

Asked the same question, Monachino said Malone's role was a pretty standard one because of his ability to attack off the edge without much of a show. A lot of the time it was just: 'DeAngelo, line up and sic 'em,' Monachino said.

"Which is what you want to do with a guy who can win on his own," he continued.