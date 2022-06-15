What we learned on Day 2 of Falcons mandatory minicamp

The big boys' time to shine: The final period of practice was a competition of sorts between the offense and defense. On the line? Sprints after practice. The winning unit wouldn't have to run. The losers would. You know the drill. The kicker? Offensive and defensive linemen had to catch punts. Here's how the breakdown went.

Anthony Rush: The largest defensive lineman took the first stab at it. And in his defense, he had the most difficult punt of all to catch. He went first, which is difficult to do in its own right, but then the ball drifted once in the air. He shifted to try get under it, but couldn't bring it in. In terms of difficulty, he had the most difficult punt of which to field.

Offense: 0 | Defense: 0

Jalen Mayfield: As the first offensive linemen to have a go, Mayfield had a much easier time than Rush did, barely having to move for his punt. He actually made catching a punt look easy, and spiked the ball as the offense erupted in loud cheers around him. He'd given them the lead.

Offense: 1 | Defense 0

Derrick Tangelo: The rookie defensive lineman got the defense on the board, expertly getting under his punt. Breathing life back into his unit.

Offense: 1 | Defense: 1

Colby Gossett: In perhaps the funniest moment of practice, Gossett caught his punt… above his head. I don't know if he as a baseball background, but he looked like an outfielder catching a pop fly. It was grand. Laughter and cheers erupted from both sidelines but he gave the offense its lead back.

Offense: 2 | Defense: 1

Marlon Davidson: Last year, Davidson beat Lee Smith in a field goal kicking competition. This year, he continued to show a knack for special teams. Like Mayfield, Davidson caught his punt with ease.

Offense: 2 | Defense: 2