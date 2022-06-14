What we learned on Day 1 of Falcons mandatory minicamp

Arthur Smith was very clear on Tuesday afternoon that the decision to hold Cordarrelle Patterson back was the head coach's to make. In the days leading up to the Falcons first mandatory minicamp practice this week, Patterson's return to Atlanta for offseason workouts was a hot topic.

Patterson had not been to the voluntary portion of OTAs these past few weeks, but it was never something Smith was worried about, calling the hybrid offensive weapon a "true pro" who constantly communicated his offseason plans to Smith and his staff. However, Smith was quick to set the record straight about Patterson's absence at the start of mandatory minicamp.

"He and I have been working on a veteran offseason program to build him up," Smith said "… He's here. We want him to work, but myself and our performance staff we have a different plan for Cordarrelle. I am not going to crank him up for two days. We want him ready to go on July 26."

RELATED CONTENT:

Smith went on to say that based on where Patterson is at in his near decade-long career and where the Falcons need him to be come training camp and - later - Week 1 of the season, it didn't make sense to have him on the field for minicamp this week.

The Falcons are trying to be smart about Patterson's usage, especially after the load he carried offensively last season. According to Smith, the Falcons are actively trying to maximize what they can get out of Patterson during the season, which means they'll limit him as much as they can in the offseason to keep him fresh.