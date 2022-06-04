Why are the Falcons stockpiling pass catchers? Arthur Smith explains

It was a question on a lot of people's minds when the Falcons signed Cameron Batson on Thursday: Why are the Falcons accumulating so many receivers? Don't they have more than enough already? Especially after drafting Drake London?

The Falcons went into the 2022 offseason barren at wide receiver, with Calvin Ridley suspended and Russell Gage making the move to Tampa Bay. Now, they've brought back Olamide Zaccheaus, traded for Bryan Edwards and picked up Auden Tate, Damiere Byrd, Geronimo Allison, KhaDarel Hodge and others in free agency to go along with Frank Darby, too.

And let's not stop there. Along with the 13 wide receives on the current roster, tack on seven tight ends (eight if you count Feleipe Franks who has been working at the position as well). That's a lot of bodies in the pass game.

Some would call this stockpile of receiving weapons overkill. Haven't the Falcons been talking about bringing in offensive line competition? Why cut a lineman to replace him on the 90-man roster with yet another receiver? On Friday, Arthur Smith explained the thought-process behind this accumulation of skill players, and it's actually a pretty simple explanation.

"At this time of year because we don't have to line up and play a real game you may go heavy (at receiver)," Smith said. "It's an extended two- to three-week trial for certain guys at certain skill positions."

Smith said the plan would be to start cutting skill positions and bringing in offensive and defensive linemen prior to training camp in August.