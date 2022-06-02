Falcons bring in receiver with Marcus Mariota, Arthur Smith ties

The Falcons have signed wide receiver and return specialist Cameron Batson, the organization announced on Thursday. Batson comes to Atlanta from the Titans organization.

Tennessee signed Batson as an undrafted free agent in 2018. At the time, Arthur Smith was the Titans' tight ends coach and Marcus Mariota was the starting quarterback. Smith was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019. Batson's first league catch was thrown to him by Mariota in 2018.

Primarily used as an elevated practice squad player, Batson saw action in 27 games, making three starts through three seasons with Tennessee (the receiver dealt with a shoulder injury in 2019 that kept him off the field). Throughout those 27 games, Batson had 22 catches on 29 targets for 197 yards and two touchdowns. He is coming off an ACL injury that he sustained in Week 6 last season.