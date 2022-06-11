'It comes from hard work': A.J. Terrell on being a face of the Falcons franchise

He's been everywhere, doing everything he can to make his presence felt in Atlanta, the city he grew up in. And after two seasons with the Falcons, Terrell has been transformed from an unwanted draft pick to the face of the franchise.

When Terrell was drafted as the No. 16 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the loudest contingency of the fan base didn't like the pick... at all. Fast forward to 2022 and no one would argue that this particular pick was anything but successful, with Diante Lee of The Athletic recently listing Terrell and Chase Young as the only "hits" of the 2020 defensive draft class.

Asked about the journey of the last two years, Terrell said even in the changes of the organization in that short amount of time, he's always tried to keep to himself and his own work.

"I came in holding myself responsible," Terrell noted. "As guys come in and come out (of the building), my role becomes bigger. I have more experience under my belt, and I'm just feeding it into the younger guys."

And not just experience, but production, too. Terrell finished last season with an 85.6 coverage grade, per PFF. More so, he was only targeted 66 times in 2021, giving up just 29 receptions for an average of 6.9 yards a catch. He was - in a word - superb. So, as a result, every appearance made this offseason has been a byproduct of all of this, and that's according to Terrell, himself.

"All of that stuff is sweet, but it comes from hard work, trust in the guys, guys trusting in me," Terrell said. "Putting in (work) over time and having fun with it."