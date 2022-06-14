Drake London discusses first NFL offseason program, working with Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder, plus what happens next

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Drake London is nearing the end of his first NFL offseason program. There's one practice day remaining before a summer break, concluding a whirlwind period where the Falcons drafted him No. 8 overall and then he got right to work.

It was his first real football work since October, when he suffered an ankle injury at USC. Intensity has been high over the past four-plus weeks, where he has tried to absorb the scheme while getting acclimated to Atlanta and fully participating in football activities.

Every moment hasn't been perfect, but that's expect for players getting used to so much new. London has made steady progress, however, and is fitting in well.

"Honestly, getting in the feel for playing football again has been great," he said after Tuesday's minicamp practice. "I haven't really played since October. I've had a couple days, a couple weeks to get acclimated and get back. I'm still progressing, obviously. All this is new, but I'm going in the right direction."

There have been bright spots during sessions open to the media. There have been rookie mistakes, which happens, you know, with rookies. There have been moments of pride and the occasion sign of frustration which happens, you know, with talented perfectionists.