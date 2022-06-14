Drake London discusses first NFL offseason program, working with Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder, plus what happens next

No. 8 overall NFL Draft pick plans to keep working during downtime before training camp

Jun 14, 2022 at 05:50 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Drake London is nearing the end of his first NFL offseason program. There's one practice day remaining before a summer break, concluding a whirlwind period where the Falcons drafted him No. 8 overall and then he got right to work.

It was his first real football work since October, when he suffered an ankle injury at USC. Intensity has been high over the past four-plus weeks, where he has tried to absorb the scheme while getting acclimated to Atlanta and fully participating in football activities.

RELATED CONTENT:

Every moment hasn't been perfect, but that's expect for players getting used to so much new. London has made steady progress, however, and is fitting in well.

"Honestly, getting in the feel for playing football again has been great," he said after Tuesday's minicamp practice. "I haven't really played since October. I've had a couple days, a couple weeks to get acclimated and get back. I'm still progressing, obviously. All this is new, but I'm going in the right direction."

There have been bright spots during sessions open to the media. There have been rookie mistakes, which happens, you know, with rookies. There have been moments of pride and the occasion sign of frustration which happens, you know, with talented perfectionists.

"I'm going to be my hardest critic," London said. "That's how I've been since I was little. That's how I'll always be. Sometimes it can get the best of me, but I try not to let it show."

London's biggest offseason-program revelation during his transition to the pros is something pretty common among rookies, right up there with the speed of the game. The margin for error is razor thin.

"You have to be on point with everything you do," London said. "I think we're all learning that pretty quick. We're doing pretty good."

London has shown solid skill, route running and hand in the early going, and is building chemistry with quarterbacks Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder.

Mariota's a veteran London has followed since his days with the Ducks, and he's getting to know Ridder as we go.

"Marcus Mariota is that QB, and catching balls from him is pretty cool," London said. "I've been watching him since he was at Oregon. It's like a dream come true, playing [E/A Sports' NCAA Football] with him and all that. Ridder has been good to play with, too. He has a strong arm. He's really smart, and it's fun playing with a guy of his caliber."

Only a Wednesday practice and a Thursday team-building excursion to TopGolf remains in the offseason program, London will make his native Southern California home base during a relative football break.

London will surely take some advantage of the down time, but there won't be tons of rest and relaxation.

His summer plans: "Work my butt off. I've got a lot to prove, and I'm ready to do it."

AF_2022_DM-1920x1080_web_v2

Interested in Falcons tickets?

Join us in 2022 for our biggest season yet! Find the best seats to watch the 2022 draft picks and your Dirty Birds in action!

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

What we learned on Day 1 of Falcons mandatory minicamp

We take an inside look at the decision to withhold Cordarrelle Patterson through OTAs.

news

'Guys have to make a business decision when they have to tackle him:' How the Falcons decided on Tyler Allgeier in 2022 NFL Draft

After back-to-back 1,000-rushing yard season at BYU, Allgeier brings a tough running style to Atlanta.

news

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder, Tyler Allgeier, red helmets and possible additions to Falcons line

We also take a look at intriguing undrafted Falcons prospects in Monday's mailbag

news

'It comes from hard work': A.J. Terrell on being a face of the Falcons franchise

There was a thought that when Terrell was drafted in 2020 that he would one day be a cornerstone in Atlanta. By 2022, he's exactly that.

news

Marcus Mariota on working with Arthur Smith, what it means to 'play free'

Veteran quarterback meshing well with Falcons HC, receivers during Falcons OTAs

news

Bair Mail: How does addition of Drake London, Tyler Allgeier, other skill players affect Cordarrelle Patterson?

Your questions answered by Tori, not Scott (yay)!

news

Feleipe Franks leaning into tight end work, hybrid role

Former Florida passer continuing work at several positions (including quarterback) which started in 2021

news

'I've been ready for my opportunity': Mykal Walker poised to take on extended role in 2022

Walker played a rotational role up to this point. He's ready to for more responsibility during a transitional year for the Falcons.

news

'Leveling up': Richie Grant, Jaylinn Hawkins working together to prep for golden opportunity

Young safeties could be Falcons' present, future at the position

news

Bair Mail: Which receivers will make the 53-man roster?

The Tori Takeover returns.

news

'The expectation is high for all of us': Lorenzo Carter on new-look Falcons edge rushers

University of Georgia product sees potential in young position group

Top News

What we learned on Day 1 of Falcons mandatory minicamp

Drake London discusses first NFL offseason program, working with Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder, plus what happens next

Grady Jarrett speaks about the first day of minicamp and adjusting to the heat

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder, Tyler Allgeier, red helmets and possible additions to Falcons line

Advertising