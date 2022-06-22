Tyler Allgeier discusses his first offseason program, what he's excited to do in training camp

"I'm focused on learning the playbook, taking it one install at a time," Allgeier said. "I'm trying to learn the whole system, not just my position. I feel like I've made progress there. It's something I'll give myself a pat on the back for, for sure."

That's the primary focus for a running back, especially, during a period conducted entirely without pads.

Allgeier's game is based on full contact, with a bruising rushing style that wears defenders down. A serious chunk of his college production came after contact, after breaking tackles, an element of his game currently unavailable.

"It's all well and good going through these practices," Allgeier said, "but, once you put on the pads, you can show some swagger."

That's the next step for him as his rookie year progresses. That's when we'll get a better clue for how Allgeier can play in this scheme, at the NFL level. There's optimism that he could step in and make an immediate impact, but time will tell on that front. He'll have to be a tough, productive runner and someone reliable in pass protection – an aspect of the game rookies can sometimes struggle with.

Allgeier already can't wait for the pads to come on in training camp, even though that's a good distance from right now.

It's not just full contact he's looking for. It's the high energy of playing closer to real football, with an opportunity to show what he can really do.