Tyler Allgeier discusses his first offseason program, what he's excited to do in training camp

BYU product is learning the Falcons scheme well: 'That's going to show up as progress on the field.'

Jun 22, 2022 at 03:29 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Tyler Allgeier is used to the college lifestyle. That means a full class schedule in addition to his football responsibilities, a time-consuming balance between education and athletics.

Well, one part of his schedule has been removed. There's no more class, no more draft prep.

The man's a professional now. His sole focus is on work. After more than a month of that, the former BYU running back realizes he's got some extra time on his hands.

RELATED CONTENT:

That's unusual for someone almost always on the go.

He is finding ways to fill the free hours, by focusing intently on his craft.

"I do have a lot of time on my hands," Allgeier said. "That's a good thing, and it gives me a chance to watch a ton of film and keep my body right.

"Football is literally my job now. I think that's the biggest adjustment, honestly. I put so much time and effort in this, and that's going to show up as progress on the field."

This year's fifth-round pick believes he made solid progress during the offseason program, which start with May's rookie minicamp and ended with last week's full-squad mandatory minicamp.

"I'm focused on learning the playbook, taking it one install at a time," Allgeier said. "I'm trying to learn the whole system, not just my position. I feel like I've made progress there. It's something I'll give myself a pat on the back for, for sure."

That's the primary focus for a running back, especially, during a period conducted entirely without pads.

Allgeier's game is based on full contact, with a bruising rushing style that wears defenders down. A serious chunk of his college production came after contact, after breaking tackles, an element of his game currently unavailable.

"It's all well and good going through these practices," Allgeier said, "but, once you put on the pads, you can show some swagger."

That's the next step for him as his rookie year progresses. That's when we'll get a better clue for how Allgeier can play in this scheme, at the NFL level. There's optimism that he could step in and make an immediate impact, but time will tell on that front. He'll have to be a tough, productive runner and someone reliable in pass protection – an aspect of the game rookies can sometimes struggle with.

Allgeier already can't wait for the pads to come on in training camp, even though that's a good distance from right now.

It's not just full contact he's looking for. It's the high energy of playing closer to real football, with an opportunity to show what he can really do.

"It's not just about fitting up," Allgeier said. "Everyone's competing hard and making solid contact. The defense is working on their craft and the offense is working on ours and things can get intense."

AF_2022_DM-1920x1080_web_v2

Interested in Falcons tickets?

Join us in 2022 for our biggest season yet! Find the best seats to watch the 2022 draft picks and your Dirty Birds in action!

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Bair Mail: On Lorenzo Carter, Bryan Edwards and Falcons WRs, Desmond Ridder and long-term quarterback prospects

We address those topics and more in this Wednesday mailbag

news

Careers collide: How the trust between Arthur Smith and Anthony Firkser was established

Anthony Firkser has played for Arthur Smith when he was a tight ends coach, offensive coordinator and - now - a head coach. He speaks to the evolution they both experienced together.

news

'I think he's what we're looking for': How the Falcons decided on Justin Shaffer in 2022 NFL Draft

The offensive lineman didn't have the flashiest name on a Georgia team that won a national championship, but he was just as important. The Falcons saw that importance.

news

Bair Mail: On Drake London expectations, Arnold Ebiketie and the Falcons pass rush, fixing the offensive line and more

Your questions get answers in this Monday mailbag

news

AT&T Atlanta Falcons training camp open practice dates announced

Fans can attend two joint practices vs. Jaguars, another at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

news

Bair Mail: On Arthur Smith and Dean Pees, Desmond Ridder, Jared Bernhardt, Matt Ryan and more

We also discuss Falcons exceeding expectations in this Friday mailbag

news

McElhaney: Five takeaways from Falcons offseason program

The futures of Kyle Pitts, AJ Terrell and Deion Jones anchor Tori's notes.

news

Bair: Five takeaways from Falcons offseason program

Marcus Mariota, Kyle Pitts, O-line competition, Cordarrelle Patterson and chips on shoulders the focus of these observations

news

Falcons sign offensive lineman, defensive lineman after minicamp tryout

Roster shuffles after final workouts of Falcons offseason program

news

'Light years ahead': Arthur Smith compliments Desmond Ridder for picking up Falcons scheme

Rookie quarterback says he's learning new system faster than expected

news

What we learned on Day 2 of Falcons mandatory minicamp

Kyle Pitts and AJ Terrell competition takes center stage.

Top News

Tyler Allgeier discusses his first offseason program, what he's excited to do in training camp

Bair Mail: On Lorenzo Carter, Bryan Edwards and Falcons WRs, Desmond Ridder and long-term quarterback prospects

Careers collide: How the trust between Arthur Smith and Anthony Firkser was established

'I think he's what we're looking for': How the Falcons decided on Justin Shaffer in 2022 NFL Draft

Advertising