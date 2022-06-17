McElhaney: Five takeaways from Falcons offseason program

Not gonna lie, I was kinda peeved when Scott asked me to write out more notes on mandatory minicamp. Did you not read the 2,569 words I wrote in the stories entitled 'What we learned on Day 1 (and Day 2) of Falcons mandatory minicamp'?! I wrote almost exactly 1,285 words for both articles and you still want more?

Sir.

Then he had the audacity to post his five takeaways first. I realize this is probably retribution for telling all of y'all that he got called out by Erik Harris at practice for standing under a tree when it was 100 degrees on the field. However, I consider this a power play and I shall enact my revenge eventually.

But I digress...

Since you've probably read so many of my notes/observations/takeaways from minicamp already, I thought I would take a holistic view of what I saw. My takeaways are a bit more abstract in thought than they are true observations. I've already written those. So, I'm going to be diagnosing what we saw the last two days from a 5,000-foot level, while thinking about the effects these questions have on the future of the Falcons in the 2022 season.

I hope you see that these notes are a bit different than the ones I have already written.

1. Receiver numbers will shrink

OK. So, I know I have written about this not once but twice now but I felt as though it begged reiteration. Arthur Smith explained it best: Because of the nature of OTAs, the Falcons would carry more receivers and tight ends than they will once training camp gets closer. They'll make some roster moves soon, in fact they already have. Chances are we'll see the Falcons pick up a handful of linemen prior to the start of training camp, and even through camp as cuts across the league are made.

My point in saying all of this is that I do wonder which receivers (WRs and TEs) the Falcons will decide to keep vs. who they let go. As I wrote earlier in the week, I consider Drake London, Bryan Edwards and Olamide Zaccheaus to be locks of the wide receiver group to make the 53-man roster. If the Falcons keep - say - five wide receivers, who gets the other two spots? Do they stay big with Auden Tate and Geronimo Allison? Do they go smaller and speedier with Damiere Byrd and Cameron Batson? And what about KhaDarel Hodge or Frank Darby? Do they fit the mold of what the Falcons need? In truth, it could be any number of combinations.