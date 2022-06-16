Bair: Five takeaways from Falcons offseason program

The Falcons offseason program has wrapped. It started back in April with strength and conditioning. On-field work wrapped Wednesday after a two-session session minicamp. Players and coaches headed to TopGolf on Thursday before separating to homes across the country. They'll surely spend some time on white-sand beaches to rest and relax before cranking back up for training camp.

As we start this rare break in the NFL calendar, let's look back at some observations from portions of the Falcons offseason program open to the press.

1. Marcus Mariota's leadership, command already impressive

We're going to be watching Falcons quarterbacks closely for a long time. First, we'll be seeing if rookie Desmond Ridder can seriously challenge veteran Marcus Mariota for the starting spot in the preseason. Then we'll see what will happen if the starter falters. Then we'll wonder if we need to see the other guy. And then we'll wonder if either guy is the long-term solution at the position.

And then, and then, and then.

Quarterback talk fuels the NFL year-round, and fans will do plenty of it around here. We can't make real judgement calls in the spring. We're not trying to do that here. I'll just say that Marcus Mariota seems in firm command of the offense, the scheme and his role on this team. He's motivated to prove he's still got it. He's only 28 years old – he feels older because he has been a star since college – and could re-establish himself as a starter after two years as a Raiders backup.

Can he do it? We don't know yet. I do think he's in a great position to thrive. I loved what he said last week about “playing free” within Arthur Smith’s offense. If he can get to that point, to play jazz instead of simply reading sheet music, his athleticism can shine. And the Falcons will be better for it.