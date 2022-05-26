'The perfect pro:' Grady Jarrett ready to lead Falcons into new era

Defensive tackle talks contract extension and setting new tone for team with something to prove

May 26, 2022 at 05:34 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Grady Jarrett recently signed his third contract with the Falcons since being selected No. 137 overall in the 2015 NFL draft. Doing that is pretty rare these days, where players [including quarterbacks] are as transient as ever.

It's a point of pride for Jarrett, who agreed to a contract extension through the 2025 season. He's a franchise mainstay during a time of great transition, with Julio Jones and then Matt Ryan gone, with the Falcons roster experiencing tremendous turnover.

They'll need Jarrett to produce. They'll need him to lead.

Jarrett said Thursday he's ready for all that responsibility.

RELATED CONTENT:

"I'm excited to be here, to stay home," Jarrett said, in his first public comments since the extension. "...It means a lot when the front office makes a commitment to you. It's something that's earned. Over the years I've been here I've seen different faces every year, but I've been consistent. It has been a blessing. It also means I'm doing something right. I just want to keep growing, keep leading and keep giving it my all."

Coordinator Dean Pees knows he'll get it. That point was made clear in comments made about Jarrett throughout last season. Despite regularly effusive praise, Pees may not have said anything nicer about Jarrett than he did today.

jarrett.mycause

"There wasn't anybody happier on this planet than me when he signed," Pees said. "I really hope that he has the opportunity to be a Falcon forever. Being in Baltimore where Ray Lewis was the face of the franchise on defense, I think Grady is that to us. He's the perfect pro. He's everything you ask for as a coach in a player. The way he practices, the way he plays, everything. Having a guy like that with not only his talent but the type of man that he is, it's so important to us and our unit. I couldn't be happier that he got that thing extended."

Jarrett wasn't ready to guarantee he'd be a Falcon forever – but "it would mean a lot" -- nor was he ready to take the "face of the franchise" title vacated with Ryan was traded to Indianapolis.

He was more than willing to join this roster's massive chip-on-your-shoulder crew, with a prove-it mentality that will define how this Falcons team practices and plays. It's clearly the tone being set around here, and the former fifth-round pick fits right in.

"I've always had that chip on my shoulder," Jarrett said. "There are a lot of good players around here who are hungry. They want to earn that respect. Coach wants respect as a coach. Terry [Fontenot] wants respect as a GM. You can't beat that. You can't coach that. It's just a feel, and I think everybody feels it. I'm excited to be part of a group like that."

jarrett

Jarrett will be part of a group trying to prove itself and compete in 2022. There's hope that significant salary-cap space will help the Falcons field competitive teams in the future, though this team's focus is on the present. The Falcons presently have a young team with veterans mostly on short-term contracts, without Ryan for the first time since 2007, and will need someone to where the captain's C and lead the team into the future.

The Falcons believe they have an offensive leader in Jake Matthews. They believe they have a defensive leader and overall team tone setter in Jarrett.

"What I appreciate about Grady, he's the same guy every day," head coach Arthur Smith said during a Thursday press conference. "He comes in here – so it's those habits that you hope people try to pick his brain on. 'Alright, Grady, how did you have this success? Why are you still playing at a high level? What are you doing?' I think it naturally, you'd be very smart as a young guy to watch what he does and what Jake [Matthews] does."

AF_2022_DM-1920x1080_web_v2

Interested in Falcons tickets?

Join us in 2022 for our biggest season yet! Find the best seats to watch the 2022 draft picks and your Dirty Birds in action!

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

'They make you look good': Marcus Mariota on big-bodied receivers in Atlanta

The Falcons held their first open OTA practice on Thursday. We take a closer look at this new Atlanta team.

news

Falcons release 2019 NFL Draft pick in roster shuffle

Defensive lineman John Cominsky let go after three seasons in Atlanta

news

Falcons add veteran running back with Arthur Smith connection

Jeremy McNichols worked with Falcons coach in Tennessee

news

Falcons move Avery Williams to new position

After being drafted in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Williams played a primary role on special teams as a return specialist last season.

news

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder, Arnold Ebiketie, Troy Andersen, A.J. Terrell leading Falcons team strength

Rookie discussion dominates this Wednesday mailbag

news

Falcons sign two defenders to rookie deals

Atlanta officially adds Troy Andersen and DeAngelo Malone to the roster.

news

Arthur Smith discusses long-term vision, new objectives for Richie Grant

Falcons head coach believes 2020 second-round NFL Draft pick is ready to take next step

news

Roddy White on Drake London, Kyle Pitts and why NFL will be 'shocked' by 2022 Falcons

White thinks the Falcons will surprise the NFL again, by being a competitive and winning team throughout.

news

'Hopefully we have a shot at that guy': How the Falcons decided on Troy Andersen in the 2022 NFL Draft

On a cold day in Montana, Andersen blazed bright enough for the Falcons to see.

news

Kyle Pitts, A.J. Terrell named to PFF's top 25 under 25

Falcons tight end, top cornerback are talents team will build around

news

Bair Mail: On Marcus Mariota, Deion Jones, Ndamukong Suh, preseason playing time and more

Your questions get answers in this Monday mailbag

Top News

'The perfect pro:' Grady Jarrett ready to lead Falcons into new era

'They make you look good': Marcus Mariota on big-bodied receivers in Atlanta

Falcons release 2019 NFL Draft pick in roster shuffle

Falcons add veteran running back with Arthur Smith connection

Advertising