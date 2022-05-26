'The perfect pro:' Grady Jarrett ready to lead Falcons into new era

"There wasn't anybody happier on this planet than me when he signed," Pees said. "I really hope that he has the opportunity to be a Falcon forever. Being in Baltimore where Ray Lewis was the face of the franchise on defense, I think Grady is that to us. He's the perfect pro. He's everything you ask for as a coach in a player. The way he practices, the way he plays, everything. Having a guy like that with not only his talent but the type of man that he is, it's so important to us and our unit. I couldn't be happier that he got that thing extended."

Jarrett wasn't ready to guarantee he'd be a Falcon forever – but "it would mean a lot" -- nor was he ready to take the "face of the franchise" title vacated with Ryan was traded to Indianapolis.

He was more than willing to join this roster's massive chip-on-your-shoulder crew, with a prove-it mentality that will define how this Falcons team practices and plays. It's clearly the tone being set around here, and the former fifth-round pick fits right in.