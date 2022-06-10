Marcus Mariota on working with Arthur Smith, what it means to 'play free'

Veteran quarterback meshing well with Falcons HC, receivers during Falcons OTAs

Jun 10, 2022 at 02:01 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Marcus Mariota and Arthur Smith are running it back. Well, sort of, in the sense that they worked together in Tennessee, parted ways for two seasons and are back on the same squad here in Atlanta.

The familiarity is there, no doubt, during this go-round. It is not, however, just like old times. Both men are different, impacted by recent experience.

RELATED CONTENT:

Mariota spent two seasons as Derek Carr's backup in Last Vegas, playing a little and watching a lot. Smith went from Titans offensive coordinator to Falcons head coach, with a year-plus in his new role.

That's why what's happening is both familiar and different. That's not a bad thing.

"We've been through a lot, with different situations and scenarios," Mariota said. "From that perspective, being able to bring those things out here on the field, we both understand that ant the end of the day, we just want to play our best football.

"Art is doing a good job of allowing me to feel like I can go out there and play free. I'm excited for this chance to grow with these guys. I'm looking forward to the opportunity."

Play free.

Dig that term. Getting Mariota to operate that way would be a positive thing for the Falcons offense. He's already feeling that push to do so from the coaching staff, to trust what he sees, to read right and react.

"From a standpoint of playing free – we talk about it constantly in the quarterback room – sometimes you can get really robotic. Especially me," Mariota said. "You can get, 'here's your progression: 1, 2, 3, 4,' but the game doesn't always work that way. Working with [offensive coordinator Dave Ragone] and [quarterbacks coach Charles] London, being able come to the 7-on-7s and jog-throughs and just play free, play what you see and trust your eyes."

Deep Breaths: Countdown to the Final OTA

The temperatures may be hot outside, but our team is cranking up the heat at practice this week as they wrap up OTAs.

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 27

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Dorian Etheridge #48 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 27

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Dorian Etheridge #48 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nathan Landman #55 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 27

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nathan Landman #55 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 27

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nathan Landman #55 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 27

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nathan Landman #55 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 27

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 27

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 and tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 27

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 and tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
XXXXX during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 27

XXXXX during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 27

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 and cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 27

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 and cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 27

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 27

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Jeremy McNichols #33 runs a drill during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 27

Atlanta Falcons running back Jeremy McNichols #33 runs a drill during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 and kicker Younghoe Koo #7 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 27

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 and kicker Younghoe Koo #7 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 and kicker Younghoe Koo #7 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 27

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 and kicker Younghoe Koo #7 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Leroy Watson #72 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 27

Atlanta Falcons tight end Leroy Watson #72 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 and defensive back Mike Ford #28 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 27

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 and defensive back Mike Ford #28 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 27

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 27

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Marlon Davidson #90 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 27

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Marlon Davidson #90 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 27

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 27

Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 27

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Brayden Lenius #81 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 27

Atlanta Falcons tight end Brayden Lenius #81 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Dee Alford #37 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 27

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Dee Alford #37 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Terry Fontenot during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 27

Terry Fontenot during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Mariota's eyes, and the rest of him, really, is a little older and wiser than his last regular playing opportunity. He has been able to learn from past experiences and use it in this scheme. His familiarity with it will help playing free come faster. The better he knows the scheme, its rules and apply them before snaps and within plays, will help him work quickly and use his natural talents, of which there are many, without hesitation.

"I really learned from that experience and from being a backup," Mariota said. "When you have to sit and watch, it's a different perspective. With that being said, I've been able to use those experiences as tools. Being around Art, where he has had a similar experience, where he has been a head coach for a year. Being able to take those experience has allowed us to play better and play quote-unquote free."

af-21_PSL-Benefits-Web-Graphic

The Best Season Ticket Member Benefits are Back

We're offering our best season ticket benefits packages ever this year! Find the season ticket benefits that are most attractive to you.

View Benefits Request Info

Related Content

news

Bair Mail: How does addition of Drake London, Tyler Allgeier, other skill players affect Cordarrelle Patterson?

Your questions answered by Tori, not Scott (yay)!

news

Feleipe Franks leaning into tight end work, hybrid role

Former Florida passer continuing work at several positions (including quarterback) which started in 2021

news

'I've been ready for my opportunity': Mykal Walker poised to take on extended role in 2022

Walker played a rotational role up to this point. He's ready to for more responsibility during a transitional year for the Falcons.

news

'Leveling up': Richie Grant, Jaylinn Hawkins working together to prep for golden opportunity

Young safeties could be Falcons' present, future at the position

news

Bair Mail: Which receivers will make the 53-man roster?

The Tori Takeover returns.

news

'The expectation is high for all of us': Lorenzo Carter on new-look Falcons edge rushers

University of Georgia product sees potential in young position group

news

'DeAngelo, line up there and sic 'em': How the Falcons decided on DeAngelo Malone in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Western Kentucky edge rusher holds the school record in sacks. His production caught the eye of a Falcons team in need of some pass rush juice.

news

Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts, Marcus Mariota, Arthur Smith entering his second Falcons season

We also talk about offensive line importance, competition in this Monday mailbag

news

'You need people like that': Kirsten Grohs plays vital role in Falcons roster construction

Falcons manager of football administration lays foundation for contract talks, so much more

news

Why are the Falcons stockpiling pass catchers? Arthur Smith explains

The Falcons have 13 wide receivers and seven tight ends on the roster. Why so many?

news

"You see a different player and mindset": Arthur Smith talks Kyle Pitts expectations

At the Falcons open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, fans got to see Pitts and a new-look tight end position group work.

Top News

Marcus Mariota on working with Arthur Smith, what it means to 'play free'

Bair Mail: How does addition of Drake London, Tyler Allgeier, other skill players affect Cordarrelle Patterson?

'I've been ready for my opportunity': Mykal Walker poised to take on extended role in 2022

'We look forward to the challenge everyday' | Marcus Mariota press conference

Advertising