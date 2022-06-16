Falcons sign offensive lineman, defensive lineman after minicamp tryout

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons brought six players in for their minicamp on a tryout basis. They ended up signing two of them after the on-field sessions.

Offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison and defensive lineman Jalen Dalton are the new guys added to the 90-man roster, the team announced on Thursday afternoon.

Running back Jeremy McNichols and receiver Austin Trammell were released in corresponding moves.

Harrison (6-foot-4, 300 pounds) is a veteran center with 84 career games played, including 42 starts, over six NFL seasons split between the Colts and Jets. He hasn't been a regular fixture on a 53-man roster since the 2019 season. He spent the 2020 campaign on the Buffalo Bills practice squad and 2021 with the New York Giants practice squad before suffering an Achilles' injury.

Dalton (6-6, 300) is a defensive lineman who was most recently with the Saints. He was originally signed by the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2019

