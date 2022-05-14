Why Tyler Allgeier sees opportunity in Falcons scheme

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Tyler Allgeier got drafted two weeks ago now, but the realization that he's an NFL player living a dream didn't hit until Thursday when he arrived in Atlanta.

He walked off the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson, looked at new surroundings and thought, "Oh, damn. This is really it."

It was just the beginning of his NFL journey, in a new city on a different coast, with a real chance to thrive in this Falcons scheme.

And it didn't get off to a great start.

Allgeier got lost navigating Atlanta's massive international airport, taking the wrong tram deeper into the complex instead of out, ultimately relying on the kindness of strangers to find his luggage and ground transport to Falcons headquarters.

"I eventually asked [for help from] a lady, who was so nice," Allgeier said. "She got off the tram to show me the right one to get on to head toward baggage claim."