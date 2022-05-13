Comparing 2022 regular season schedules for NFC South teams

EASIEST FOUR-GAME STRETCH

Atlanta Falcons: Week 10 through Week 13

at Panthers (Thursday night), vs. Bears, at Commanders, vs. Steelers

With the Falcons bye week being so late (more on that in the next section), that Week 10 mini-bye after facing the Panthers will be important time for the Falcons to regroup before hosting the Bears at home. Though these games will present their own challenges, this is a slate that the Falcons could garner a couple wins in.

Carolina Panthers: Week 14 through Week 17

at Seahawks, vs. Steelers, vs. Lions, at Buccaneers

Though another trip out to the west coast isn't ideal, the Panthers will be well rested as their bye week is the week before they have to fly out to Seattle. Then, they come home to host back-to-back teams with a lot of questions in the Steelers and Lions. Take away Brady in Week 17 and here is a chance for the Panthers to put up two wins in a row, perhaps? If they don't, it's going to be tough time for Matt Rhule... if it isn't before this point in the season.

New Orleans Saints: Week 1 through Week 4

at Falcons, vs. Buccaneers, at Panthers, vs. Vikings (in London)

Whereas the other three teams of the division have it tough in the first few weeks of the season, the Saints may not, and its because they're playing mainly in said division. Doing so early is key to this notion. Facing Atlanta in Week 1 could be a good thing for the Saints if the Falcons are not firing on all cylinders in Week 1. They host the Buccaneers in Week 2, which will play to their advantage before traveling to Carolina in Week 3. They do have to go all the way to London to face the Vikings, but that should be a winnable game, especially for a defense like what the Saints have.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Week 5 through Week 8

vs. Falcons, at Steelers, at Panthers, vs. Ravens