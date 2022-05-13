Five observations from Falcons 2022 regular season schedule 

4. Speaking of the bye...

One could argue that the best chance for the Falcons to get some wins will come in the stretch of four games right before the bye week. I'm talking Week 10 through Week 13.

In that stretch the Falcons face Carolina on a Thursday night, which will act as a much-needed mini bye week for Atlanta before the Falcons face the Bears at home. Then, they'll travel the short trip to Washington, D.C., before coming back to Atlanta to face the Steelers. All four of these games are winnable for the Falcons. It's an important stretch for the organization as it fights to the bye.

5. You want a tough, physical team? You're about to play them.

This has less to do with the overall schedule itself, and more to do with who the Falcons are facing. If there's something AFC North teams are known for it is their physicality. The toughness of which they play. Sure, every division is tough. In the words of Arthur Smith: This is the National Football League. Everyone's good.

The AFC North is known for this type of play though, and to have them on the schedule will be a good measuring stick to see how far away the Falcons are from playing the type of physical, tough ball that Smith has said time and time again he wants this organization to be known for.